LSU WBB gains second portal commitment

Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers have made their second transfer portal addition of the spring, bringing in former East Carolina standout, Amiya Joyner. She made the announcement on Instagram this afternooon.

Joyner is a 6-foot-2 forward who spent her first three seasons with the Pirates. She's been a starter since day one and has averaged 10+ points per game in each of her first three seasons. In 2024-2025, Joyner averaged 15.0 points. She is also a force on the boards. The junior averaged 9.2 rebounds per game after averaging 9.7 as a freshman and 10.0 as a sophomore.

After losing Aneesah Morrow, Sa'Myah Smith and Jersey Wolfenbarger this offseason, the Tigers needed to get some help in the post. They've already brought in Kate Koval, one of the top recruits in the 2024 class, from Notre Dame. Now, they add an experienced post player to the mix.

The Tigers still have some holes to fill and probably need to get at least one more post player in the portal, but I like how the class is shaping up already. Koval and Joyner are two players that can come in and give you big minutes right away.