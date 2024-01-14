LSU's impressive 16 game winning streak came to an end on Sunday at the hand of the Auburn Tigers who topped LSU 67-62. Auburn who is now (1-3) in SEC play gave LSU their first loss in conference play. Let's look below at some observations I made following LSU's tough loss.

Angel Reese 3rd in the nation with rebounds

LSU's 6-foot-3 forward is third in the nation in rebounding. As the tigers had another slow start facing Auburn, Reese fought in the first quarter offensively. Reese was 2-of-5 in the field goal but 3-4 at the free throw line. Reese battled each shot with getting her own rebound and making it to the free throw line. Reese continues to find her way to the foul line. She was 8-for-12 for free throws at the end of the game and her ninth double- double of the season finishing with 24 points and 11 rebounds.

Good start to the second quarter

LSU started off the second quarter with much better defense. The Tiger's held Auburn to 0-for-6 in shots to start the quarter. LSU went on a 10-0 lead with a 6-for-9 shooting on the offensive end which was led by Angel Reese. Only eight points were scored in the paint for the Tigers, but a solid 22 points were scored in the second quarter. A big difference was seen from the Tigers after coming off of a slow start entering halftime with a 37-34 lead.

Offensive woes

What a neck and neck game from LSU and Auburn. Auburn made sure to set up big screens throughout the whole match to keep LSU from getting the ball to Reese or Morrow in the paint. LSU is known for their second half surges, but that was not the case facing Auburn. Opening the third quarter, Auburn went on a 6-0 run to take the lead over LSU. Auburn went back and forth with LSU throughout the day before eventually pulling out the win. Williams who leads LSU in three pointers this season, didn't get the opportunities she's grown accustomed to as she finished the game just 0-for-1 from behind the arc.

What a rough fourth quarter for LSU