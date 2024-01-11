LSU Women's Basketball took down Texas A&M 87-70 behind Aneesah Morrow's 21 points and 8 rebound performance in front of another packed crowd at the PMAC on Thursday night securing their 16th straight win overall and moving to 3-0 in SEC play. Here are some observations and takeaways from LSU's big win on Thursday night.



Slow start for the Tigers

The Tiger's had a slow start offensively against the Aggies, LSU didn't score their first field goal until the 6:49 mark of the first quarter. Not only did Angel Reese struggle to put up points in the paint. Head Coach Kim Mulkey put Last-Tear Poa in for Mikayah Williams. Poa Is an aggressive defensive player who always manages to put herself in favorable positions defensively. The 5-foot-11 junior had taken an impressive 21 charges on the season coming into Thursday. The Tiger's managed to finish the first quarter with an eight-point lead against the Aggies getting them over the slow star.

Offense wins the night

Coming into Thursday night's game, the Aggies were the top scoring defense in women's college basketball while LSU came into the night with the top scoring offense. LSU started off sloppy but gained the lead against the Aggies in the first quarter and kept it for the rest of the game. Aneesah Morrow and Reese were the Tiger's top scorers finishing with a combined 41 points. LSU defense came into the second half looking more aggressive than the first half. The Tiger's are known for coming into the second half of most games and dominating their opponents. Williams ended the third quarter with a huge three pointer and Poa opened up the fourth quarter with a three pointer after a Hailey Van Lith dime.

Another big night from Morrow

Aneesah Morrow turned in another big night for the Tigers on Thursday dropping 21 points with eight rebounds and one assist. She gave the Aggies trouble all night shooting 69-percent from the field on 9-of-13 shooting with eight rebounds and one assist.

An off night for Angel Reese

LSU's Bayou Barbie struggled on Thursday night mustering up much of anything offensively. She shot just 30-percent from the field going 4-of-13 from the field 12 of her 20 points came on an impressive 12-of-14 shooting from the charity stripe. Reese did pull in a game-high 18 rebounds, but her field goal struggles skew those numbers a tad.

Seven player rotation

Kim Mulkey used what essentially resulted in a seven player rotation on Thursday and every LSU starter played 32 minutes or more, two of which went for a game-high 38 minutes each. You have to wonder if this remains a constant, can LSU sustain another deep postseason run? Mulkey played 11 players total, but three of those players only saw 1 minute of action.