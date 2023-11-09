If you follow LSU women's basketball you know all the talk this offseason has been about Angel Reese and the new LSU transfers, Hailey Van Lith and Annesah Morrow. These names have been discussed time and time again and rightfully so. These are three of the most talented players in the country, but there's a name that maybe isn't getting talked about enough that college basketball fans will know soon enough and that's the former 2022-2023 All-SEC Freshman Sa'Myah Smith. Smith started for the Tigers on Thursday against Queens University and turned in her greatest performance as a Tiger on Thursday night in just the second game of her young sophomore season helping LSU en-route to a 112-55 win against the Royals.

Smith's Box Score from Thursday Night

Sa'Myah Smith vs Queens Points Field Goals Rebounds Blocks Steals Minutes 21 9-of-11 8 1 1 18

You could make a valid argument that her production on Thursday was elevated due to the quality of opponent. Queens after all is a second-year division one program and is an Atlantic Sun program projected to finish near the bottom of their conference, so sure you can add that for context if you want. But that doesn't take away the fact that in 18 minutes of basketball, the 6-foot-2 forward put up a career-high 21 points on 9-of-11 shooting, and contributed 8 rebounds, a steal and a block on the defensive end. If you rewind to just a few days ago, even in LSU's disappointing 92-78 loss to No.20 Colorado, Smith was really one of the few bright spots on the night.

Sa'Myah Smith vs Colorado Points Field Goals Rebounds Blocks Minutes 16 6-of-8 5 1 26