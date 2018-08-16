There's already a new quarterback in town for the LSU football team.Walk-on Alex Aucoin, a freshman walk-on who played at Parkview Baptist, joined the team for a light practice in helmets and no pads Thursday as rain pushed the team indoors.

With LSU losing two quarterbacks this week, Aucoin gives them another arm along with scholarship QBs Joe Burrow and Myles Brennan, and walk-ons Andre Sale and Jordan Loving.

Junior Justin McMillan and redshirt freshman Lowell Narcisse announced they are transferring. Narcisse tweeted Thursday he will enroll at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and reopen his recruiting for the class of 2019.

Several players were missing from the workout, made lighter in anticipation ofSaturday'sscrimmage. The team will hold a walk-through on Friday.

Absent were : TE Thaddeus Moss, DL Beriden Fehoko, DL Rashard Lawrence, NT Ed Alexander, WR Jonathan Giles, S Eric Monroe, WR Justin Jefferson, WR Racey McMath and WR Stephen Sullivan. Moss and Sullivan missed their second consecutive practice and Jefferson and McMath have missed the last three days.

Starting guard Garrett Brumfield returned after missing yesterday's practice with a "slight injury." Brumfield didn't appear hobbled. Coach Ed Orgeron said Brumfield is going to take snaps at center in case of an emergency. OLs Badara Traore, Cameron Wire and Chasen Hines also returned. Hines hasn't practiced since Aug. 8 and showed up with a new number. He's switched from No. 52 to No. 57, making him, ahem, Hines 57. Also back was tight end Jacory Washington.