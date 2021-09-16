LSU will have most of starting OL playing vs. Central Michigan

Ed Orgeron confirmed Thursday afternoon that LSU will have almost all of its starting offensive line ready to go Saturday night against Central Michigan.

Cam Wire is the lone starter that will be out. Orgeron hopes to see Xavier Hill step up in his absence with the extra reps. Freshmen running back Armoni Goodwin will miss the game due to an ankle injury, but there's a chance he returns next week for Mississippi State.

Additional notes from Orgeron:

-- Says he thinks we should see a big improvement from the team this week. "I think our coaches have done a tremendous job of motivating our team. I've seen more guys in our office studying film on their own. We've had some motivated practices."

-- Dwight McGlothern almost back. Said would be nice to see him play this week and get some reps. Corey Kiner should get a lot of snaps.

-- Orgeron continues his weeklong of Central Michigan's running game, particularly the difficult-to-tackle Lew Nichols III.

-- Asked about Cade York's professional potential, Ed Orgeron says he does think his kicker can kick off successful enough on top of his field-goal kicking to earn a spot somewhere. But adds that he felt/feels the same about Cole Tracy & gives the Tigers' former kicker a nice plug.

-- Says you see LSU use more tempo as some "opportune times" and "expound on it as the season goes on."

-- "Glen (Logan) ran today for the first time. He's out of his boot... I'm guessing, but I would say maybe two or three more weeks, but that's a guess," said Orgeron.

-- Orgeron says nothing new/definitive on Myles Brennan return process, but thinking/hoping potentially to potentially have him back for the open date before the Alabama game.