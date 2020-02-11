The LSU football team will open its 2022 and 2023 seasons against Florida State, the school announced Tuesday.

The 2022 game will take place at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, Sept. 4, while the 2023 game will be in Orlando at Camping World Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 3.

"Our team looks forward to playing Florida State to open the 2022 and 2023 seasons," LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said. "To play a traditional power like Florida State is a challenge that excites our team. Playing in New Orleans and Orlando is a great opportunity for us to showcase to recruits the LSU program. We look forward to playing anyone, anywhere at any time."

The two-game series with the Seminoles continues a trend of LSU playing high-profile, non-conference games throughout the next decade. LSU will host host Texas in Week 2 in Tiger Stadium this year after traveling to face the Longhorns in 2019.

LSU has future home-and-home games scheduled with UCLA (2021 and 2024), Clemson (2025 and 2026), Oklahoma (2027 and 2028), and Arizona State (2029 and 2030).

LSU is 2-7 all-time against Florida State with the 2022 meeting being the first between the teams since 1991 when the Seminoles posted a 27-16 win in Tiger Stadium.