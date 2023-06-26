LSU has announced it will start UCLA sophomore transfer Thatcher Hurd in tonight’s 6 p.m. College World Series finals game 3 vs. Florida for the national championship.

Hurd has pitched twice in relief in the CWS. He went the last three innings in LSU’s 3-2 loss last Monday to Wake Forest, throwing 65 pitches to 15 batters, giving up three hits and a run while striking out three and walking one.

He threw the last three innings in LSU’s 2-0 win over Wake Forest on Thursday, throwing 47 pitches to 11 batters, giving up one hit and no runs while striking out one and walking one.

For the season, Hurd is 7-3 with three saves in 22 appearances including 10 starts. He has an ERA of 5.97 in 57.1 innings, striking out 97 and walking 38.

In this College World Series, LSU has used 12 pitchers in 22 appearances. The Tigers, coming out of the losers bracket after last Monday's loss, has played seven games in nine days including four straight last Monday through Thursday and six in the last seven days.

Florida has used just eight pitchers in 17 appearances. The Gators, who won three straight one-run games to advance to the finals through the winners bracket, have played five games in 10 days. Their only back-to-back games are the last two days vs, LSU.

Here’s LSU head coach Jay Johnson’s other pitching options for tonight:

4 days rest

Griffin Herring, 80 pitches all on Wed.

Javen Coleman, 40 pitches all on Wed.

3 days rest

Paul Skenes 243 pitches, threw 120 Thurs.

1 day rest

Riley Cooper 128 pitches, threw 46 Sat.

Ty Floyd 221 pitches, threw 122 Sat.

No rest

Gavin Guidry 149 pitches, threw 56 Sun.