BATON ROUGE, La. — Pete Jenkins had the same message for his defensive linemen before the Alabama game each of the past two years: Don’t lose before the game even starts.

Jenkins, 77, is now retired but spent the past two seasons coaching the defensive line for LSU coach Ed Orgeron. Jenkins has worked on the staffs of both Nick Saban and Orgeron, and the latter considers him a mentor. With five-plus decades of coaching experience on his resume, it’s fair to assume that Jenkins has seen just about everything.

The crux of Jenkins’ message is that facing a powerhouse like Alabama is more of a mental battle than it is physical. Sure, Saban recruits 5-star linemen and All-American skill players, and this year features the nation’s most accurate dual-threat quarterback manning the control center on offense.

Saban’s Crimson Tide team is a permanent fixture at No. 1. You can pick your poll, but the team has dominated in the rankings for the bulk of Saban’s tenure in Tuscaloosa, Ala. On Saturday night, Alabama will play its 71st game as No. 1 in the AP Poll, where Saban has amassed an improbable 63 victories, 13 of which have been decided by 45 points or more.

Dominance in the most simplistic fashion.

That has translated into sheer intimidation of the opposition. Jenkins maintains that most teams crumble before kickoff against Alabama, losing the mental showdown before the coin toss takes place. As talented as Alabama is, the team is complemented by toughness and focus, which has lifted the program into college football’s elite stratosphere for the past decade.

LSU is one of the few teams that tend to exchange jabs with the Tide but has been unable to deliver a knockout blow in seven consecutive meetings. There’s a sense that this year, the stakes are higher and the home underdogs are mentally strapped for war. Even Orgeron, who has rattled off coach speak and cliches routinely since fall camp, acknowledged that this is a season-defining game.

LSU isn’t backing down from this brawl, and win or lose, is bracing for a four-quarter melee with you know who on Saturday night.

“We’re not going to say it's like every other game; we understand this is 'the' game. but we're going to approach every day like we've done,” Orgeron said. “This is a game where you’ve got to focus in on the fundamentals. You’ve got to be mentally tough. You can't worry about ‘what if this’ happens, ‘what if that’ happens, where this brings us. All that stuff goes out after the kickoff. It's about beating your man, executing.

“I know and everybody knows how big this game is for the state of Louisiana, for our football team. But I am not going to make it bigger than life that our guys can't handle it. There's going to be an excitement in the air that's going to be different for this game. This just happens this way. That's how it is LSU versus Alabama. There's nothing I need to say or do this week to get these guys fired up.”

LSU versus Alabama.

No. 3 versus No. 1.

The sound of the teams renewing their rivalry on the first Saturday of November alone is enough to send chills down your spine.

The exception has to be LSU’s quarterback, Joe Burrow, who’ll make his debut in this storied rivalry. Quarterback has steadily been a polarizing topic when discussing LSU’s long-winded losing streak to Alabama, but Burrow’s presence has provided stability under center for this team and enough talent orchestrating the offense to pile up five wins against ranked opponents.

Reflecting the persona of his head coach, Burrow isn’t fazed by the opportunity to face ‘Bama.

“Joe is not going to panic, “Orgeron promised. “He's going to be confident. He's going to want to play his best game. He's got that linebacker mentality. He's tough. This is a big man's game, this is a tough game. You're going to get hit. There's going to be some punches thrown. You can't back down. There's going to be some rough sledding. They're going to make some plays, blitz your protection, do some things that it's going to be tough. But I think Joe is seasoned enough that he can go through that, not panic, and put us in the right situation”

“I do know this: I believe in Joe,” he continued. “The team believes in him.”

“I’m not scared of this game," Burrow pointed out. "I don't think any of our guys are scared of this game. This is the reason you play football. This is why you grow up working so hard for moments like this. If you're timid, then don't come out that locker room because we're going to be ready to go."

Burrow became the poster boy for LSU’s approach to facing Alabama this past week, and his teammates have taken notice.

The rigid, blue-collar mentality has been widely instilled in this football team. It’s what has compelled players not to worry about the visitors in crimson and white, but hone in on their own assignments leading into the game.

LSU is in control of its own destiny. The team is equally as talented as Alabama’s, Lawrence said, and there’s a sense that this year, their mental edge is equally as sharp.

“It’s going to be a chess match,” the junior defensive end said. “I would say the talent level has always been there. Coach O does a great job recruiting year in and year out. Our offensive line, defensive line is a lot better than we were last year as far as depth. This year, it comes down to execution and it’s important to really be on your game.

“Toughness is something that stuck out to me. In previous years, in a game, we would have quit or given up. Coach O has taken on the role that we’re never out of a game. Auburn is a great example; it’s the toughness and toughness has a lot to do with execution. We stack up pretty well. We’re evenly matched. They’ve been in a lot of big-time games the last couple of years, playoff games, championship games. We haven’t been there, but we’ve been in some big-time games and hostile environments. We’ve seen a lot, so I think this team has a chance to match their physicality and toughness for 60 minutes.”

LSU’s toughest task to date will come Saturday, but it won’t be because of a hostile crowd. The majority of the 102-plus-thousand will be cladded in purple and gold rooting for the home team to triumph.

Their confidence is matched only by the teams'.

As much as Orgeron has pressed for focus and worked to restore toughness in his troops, the self-belief has evolved organically.

Sophomore safety Grant Delpit, a finalist for the Jim Thorpe and Chuck Bednarik awards — and just about every other allotted to the nation’s top defensive players — admittedly can’t find a weakness on this Alabama club. “I’m sure we’ll try to find one this week,” Delpit suggests.

The underlying determination is palpable and perhaps the difference between LSU-Alabama affairs in the past compared to this weekend.

“One thing that Alabama does well, they're not fancy. To be honest with you, they run basic plays that are run very well with great execution,” Orgeron offered.

“We know this as a football team: we have to be hungry, we have to play our best to play with anybody, and when we do play our best we can play with anybody.”

Ultimately, that unique blend of toughness will tell all.