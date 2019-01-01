GLENDALE, Ariz.. — LSU ended Central Florida's winning streak at 25 games on Tuesday.

The No. 11 Tigers (10-4) fell behind the No. 8 Knights (12-1) by 11 points quickly in the first quarter of the teams' PlayStation Fiesta Bowl.

But junior quarterback Joe Burrow and company came alive after a seemingly disastrous pick-six and came back for the eventual 40-32 victory.

The 10-win season is LSU's first since 2013.

UCF's loss is its first since Dec. 17, 2016, in the AutoNation Cure Bowl against Arkansas State.

LSU managed just a 24-yard field goal to start the contest, despite a 77-yard kickoff return by sophomore running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

And the Knights marched swiftly six plays and 69 yards down field for a 25-yard Greg McCrae touchdown run in response to claim their first lead.

Fellow sophomore Brandon Moore intercepted Burrow to end the Tigers' second drive and dashed 93 yards downfield for a touchdown that added both insult and apparent injury.

LSU's quarterback remained on the ground for a few minutes after being rocked by a hard hit by senior defensive tackle Joey Connors that was reviewed for targeting before being called clean.

The score was the fourth-longest interception return in UCF history and the longest ever in a Fiesta Bowl.

But the Tigers came roaring back from there.

Burrow immediately retook the field for his team's next offensive play and led a 67-yard march down field for a 22-yard connection with a diving Justin Jefferson in the end zone to draw back to within 14-10.

Junior linebackers Devin White and Michael Divinity Jr. quickly regained possession for LSU with a strip and recovery, respectively, to end the first quarter.

And Burrow found junior wide receiver Derrick Dillon for a 49-yard go-ahead touchdown a few plays later.

The Tigers managed another quick stop, and Burrow and Jefferson linked up again from 33 yards to stretch the lead to 24-14.

UCF drove 95 yards down the field in the final minutes of the half against an increasingly depleted LSU secondary to cut that margin to 24-21 at the midway mark.

But that's as close as the Knights would come.

Even after the first-half ejections of cornerback Terrence Alexander and safety Grant Delpit, the Tigers held their high-powered opponents to just three more points until the final minutes.

LSU forced three UCF punts in the third quarter before allowing a 37-yard Matthew Wright field goal.

Burrow and company meanwhile tacked on 16 points of their own to stretch back ahead, 40-24.

The junior quarterback found freshman wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase for a 32-yard touchdown.

And kicker Cole Tracy added field goals of 28, 28 and 26 to break the LSU single-season record and NCAA career record with the 29th of his senior campaign and 97th of his career.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Darriel "D.J." Mack Jr. helped keep the Knights' hopes alive late with a 10-play, 75-yard drive in the final minutes.

Senior running back Taj McGowan powered in the 2-yard touchdown with 2:24 remaining to end the drought.

And Mack found sophomore Otis Anderson for the two-point conversion to halve the deficit to 40-32.

But senior tight end Foster Moreau recovered the ensuing onside kick to allow LSU to wind the clock down to 47 seconds.

UCF forced one final punt, but sophomore safety JaCoby Stevens intercepted a deep third-down pass to close out LSU's victory.

Burrow finished 21-for-34 (61.8 percent) for 394 yards, four touchdowns and one interception to lead a 555-yard performance by the offense.

He had been 2-for-6 (33.3 percent) for 31 yards, no touchdowns and one interception at the time of his first-quarter pick-six.

The Tigers' passer went on to go 19-for-28 (67.9 percent) for 363 yards, four touchdowns and no turnovers the rest of the way.

Senior running back Nicholas Brossette led the rushing attack with 117 yards on 29 carries to become the 13th player in LSU history to surpass the 1,000-yard mark on the season.

Chase led all players with six catches for 93 yards and one touchdown, and Jefferson added 87 yards and his two scores on four receptions.

The Tigers sacked Mack five times, led by junior lineman Rashard Lawrence's pair, to hold UCF's potent offense to 250 total yards and 120 through the air.

Sophomore linebacker Patrick Queen led the team with nine tackles, including one sack.

White added eight tackles and his timely forced fumble.

Sophomore defensive end Glen Logan added on sack, and Stevens and freshman nose tackle Tyler Shelvin each earned a half-sack.