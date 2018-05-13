Daniel Cabrera had a two-run homer and a two-run double and Nick Bush allowed two runs in six innings as LSU defeated Alabama 7-3 in the rubber game of their Southeastern Conference series at The Box on Sunday afternoon.

HOW THEY SCORED

Alabama second inning – Sam Praytor reached when second baseman Brandt Broussard missed his pop up. Praytor advanced to second on a wild pitch by Bush. Praytor moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Keith Holcombe. After Kyle Kaufman grounded out to the third baseman, Praytor scored on a double by John Trousdale. ALABAMA 1, LSU 0

LSU second inning – Austin Bain hit a leadoff home run over the leftfield fence. ALABAMA 1, LSU 1

LSU third inning – Jake Slaughter singled and went to second on a sacrifice bunt by Hal Hughes. Slaughter scored on a single by Beau Jordan. LSU 2, ALABAMA 1

LSU fifth inning – With two out, Beau Jordan singled. Cabrera hit a two-run homer over the leftfield fence. LSU 4, ALABAMA 1

Alabama sixth inning – With one out, Holcombe hit a solo home run over the leftfield fence. LSU 4, ALABAMA 2

LSU sixth inning – With one out, Nick Coomes doubled. After Broussard lined out to the shortstop, pinch-runner Hunter Feduccia scored on a single by Slaughter. Singles by Hughes and Beau Jordan loaded the bases. Slaughter and Hughes scored on a double by Cabrera. LSU 7, ALABAMA 2

Alabama ninth inning – Trousdale tripled and scored on a double by Jett Manning. LSU 7, ALABAMA 3

GAME-DECIDING STRETCH

Holding on to a one-run lead in the fifth, LSU got some insurance runs with one swing of the bat. With two out, Beau Jordan grounded a single into rightfield. Alabama brought in lefthanded reliever Dylan Duarte to face the lefthanded-hitting Cabrera. That plan did not work as Cabrera hit an opposite-field two-run homer. The home run was the seventh of the season for Cabrera. The four runs were all the Tigers needed to win the deciding game of the series.

LSU PLAYERS OF THE GAME

Pushed into a starting role due to AJ Labas’ sore shoulder, Bush threw a career-high six innings. Bush, who picked up his first victory of the year, gave up two runs and five hits. The only earned run was a homer by Holcombe. Bush, who threw very poorly in two relief appearances last weekend against Arkansas, walked one and struck out two. Alabama was 1-for-5 with runners in scoring position against Bush. Cabrera did not start, so Bryce Jordan could be in the lineup with his brother on Senior Day. But, Cabrera had a big day when he did get into the game. Cabrera’s two-run homer in the fifth put the Tigers ahead 4-1. Then, Cabrera hit a two-run double in the sixth to give LSU a 7-2 lead. Both of those run-scoring hits came with two out.

KEY TEAM STATISTICS

Hits: LSU 10, Alabama 7

Errors: Alabama 0, LSU 2

Left on base: Alabama 9, LSU 5

Walks issued: Alabama 2, LSU 2

Strikeouts recorded: Alabama 3, LSU 3

Stolen bases: Alabama 0, LSU 0

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

LSU

Beau Jordan: 3-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 run scored

Daniel Cabrera: 2-for-2, 4 RBIs, 1 run scored, 1 HR, 1 2B, 1 BB

Jake Slaughter: 2-for-4, 1 RBI, 2 runs scored

Nick Bush: 6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

Devin Fontenot: 2 IP, 1 K

ALABAMA

John Trousdale: 3-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 run scored, 1 2B, 1 3B

Keith Holcombe: 2-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 run scored, 1 HR

Garet Rukes: 2.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

Davis Vainer: 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 K

Kyle Cameron: 2.1 IP, 2 H

NOTES

LSU started Beau Jordan in leftfield, Zach Watson in centerfield and Antoine Duplantis in rightfield. The infield consisted of Slaughter at third base, Hughes at shortstop, Broussard at second base and Bain at first base. Coomes was the catcher and Bush was the pitcher. Bryce Jordan was the designated hitter. . .Rukes was replaced quite quickly in favor of Vainer. Rukes left the game with two runners on base and two out in the third. Vainer got Bain to fly out to deep rightfield to end the inning. . .LSU was 4-for-8 with runners in scoring position. . .The Crimson Tide bullpen gave up five runs and five hits in 5.1 innings. . .Duplantis, Watson and Broussard were the only Tigers starters without a hit. . .Fontenot permitted one batter to reach base in his two innings. Todd Peterson gave up two hits and one run in the ninth. . .The Tigers won all five of their SEC home series this year for the first time since 2003. In 2014, LSU won four home conference series and split a two-game set with Alabama. The third game of that series was cancelled by rain. . .The Tigers are 31-21 overall, 14-13 in the SEC. LSU is in third place in the Western Division – three games behind Arkansas and two games behind Ole Miss. . .The Crimson Tide is 26-27 overall, 7-20 in the SEC. Alabama has been eliminated from reaching the SEC tournament. . .The paid attendance was 10,758. The actual crowd was about 4,600. . .Four players were honored on Senior Day before the game – Bain, Coomes, Beau Jordan and Bryce Jordan. It is expected that Bryce Jordan will return for a fifth season in 2019, but he wanted to go through Senior Day ceremonies with his brother Sunday.

UP NEXT

LSU will play host to Northwestern State at The Box on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Central. The Demons (31-20) defeated Abilene Christian 6-1 in Natchitoches on Sunday afternoon to complete a sweep of their three-game Southland Conference series. The LSU-Northwestern State game will be available on the SEC Digital Network.