Ma’Khail Hilliard gave up two runs in six innings and Zach Watson had three hits and two RBIs as LSU defeated Missouri 7-5 in the rubber game of their Southeastern Conference series Sunday afternoon at The Box.

HOW THEY SCORED

Missouri first inning – Trey Harris and Kameron Misner singled. Harris advanced to third and Misner moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Brian Sharp. Harris scored on a sacrifice fly to the rightfielder by Brett Bond. Misner scored on a single by Chad McDaniel. MISSOURI 2, LSU 0

LSU first inning – Watson singled and went to third on a single by Brant Broussard. Watson scored on a sacrifice fly to the leftfielder by Antoine Duplantis. MISSOURI 2, LSU 1

LSU second inning – With two out, Chris Reid walked and Hal Hughes singled. Reid scored on a single by Watson. MISSOURI 2, LSU 2

LSU third inning – Duplantis singled and advanced to second on a wild pitch by Andy Toelken. After Beau Jordan grounded out to the shortstop, Duplantis scored on a single by Hunter Feduccia. LSU 3, MISSOURI 2

LSU sixth inning – Bryce Jordan walked and stole second. Bryce Jordan was thrown out at third base by the pitcher on a bunt by Daniel Cabrera. Reid walked. Cabrera scored on Hughes’ single. Hughes was thrown out trying to advance to second on the throw to the plate. Reid scored on Watson’s single. Watson stole second and scored on a single by Broussard. LSU 6, MISSOURI 2

LSU eighth inning – With two out, Broussard singled and stole second. Broussard scored on a single by Duplantis. LSU 7, MISSOURI 2

Missouri ninth inning – Pinch-hitter Tony Ortiz reached on an error by the second baseman Broussard. Ortiz moved to second on defensive indifference. After pinch-hitter Zach Hanna flied out to the centerfielder, Harris singled. Misner hit a three-run homer over the rightfield fence. LSU 7, MISSOURI 5

GAME-DECIDING STRETCH

LSU was holding on to a one-run lead heading into the bottom of the sixth inning. LSU padded its advantage on the strength of three straight RBI singles – by Hughes, Watson and Broussard. The hits by Watson and Broussard came with two out. Missouri did not have the tying run at the plate in the last three innings.

LSU PLAYERS OF THE GAME

Hilliard provided the pitching and Watson the hitting as LSU won the deciding game of the series. Hilliard, who won his fifth game of the year, gave up two runs – both in the first inning – and six hits – three in the first inning. Hilliard walked one and struck out a season-high six batters. Missouri was 1-for-3 with runners in scoring position against Hilliard, who had not allowed a run in 17.1 innings prior to Sunday. He retired seven of the final eight batters he faced. The one hitter to reach base in that stretch was the result of an error by Hughes at shortstop. Watson had his second consecutive three-hit game. Watson singled and scored a run in the first. He delivered a two-out RBI single in the second. In the sixth, Watson had another two-out run-scoring single. He stole second and scored on a single by Broussard. Watson had eight hits in the series.

KEY TEAM STATISTICS

Hits: LSU 13, Missouri 9

Errors: Missouri 0, LSU 2

Left on base: LSU 9, Missouri 8

Walks issued: LSU 1, Missouri 5

Strikeouts recorded: LSU 8, Missouri 4

Stolen bases: LSU 4, Missouri 0

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

LSU

Zach Watson: 3-for-5, 2 RBIs, 2 runs scored

Brandt Broussard: 3-for-5, 1 RBI, 1 run scored

Antoine Duplantis: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs, 1 run scored

Hal Hughes: 2-for-4, 1 RBI

Chris Reid: 0-for-2, 2 runs scored, 2 BB

Ma’Khail Hilliard: 6 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 K

MISSOURI

Trey Harris: 3-for-4, 2 runs scored, 1 BB

Chad McDaniel: 2-for-4, 1 RBI

Kameron Misner: 2-for-5, 3 RBIs, 2 runs scored, 1 HR

Andy Toelken: 3 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

Konnor Ash: 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

Luke Anderson: 2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

NOTES

LSU started Beau Jordan in leftfield, Watson in centerfield and Duplantis in rightfield. The Tigers’ infield consisted of Chris Reid at third base, Hughes at shortstop, Broussard at second base and Bryce Jordan at first base. Feduccia was the catcher and Hilliard was the pitcher. Cabrera was the designated hitter. . .Watson extended his hitting streak to seven games with his first-inning single. . .Feduccia was 0-for-6 in the series before his RBI single in the third. . .Toelken allowed eight batters to reach base in his three innings – six singles and two walks. But, LSU was just 2-for-6 with runners in scoring position against Toelken. Watson and Feduccia had the two RBI hits. . .The top three hitters in the LSU lineup – Watson, Broussard and Duplantis – were a combined 8-for-14 with five RBIs. . .LSU was 6-for-14 with runners in scoring position. . .AJ Labas made his first appearance out of the bullpen and threw a scoreless seventh inning. He allowed one hit and got the three outs on fly balls. . .Nick Bush had a 1-2-3 eighth inning with one strikeout. . .Austin Bain gave up a three-run homer with one out in the ninth by Misner. The home run followed an error by Broussard and a single by Harris. Bain got the last two outs on a strikeout and a pop up. . .LSU is 14-7 overall, 2-1 in the SEC. LSU won its season-opening conference series for the second straight year. LSU swept three games from Georgia at The Box a season ago. . .Missouri is 15-5 overall, 1-2 in the SEC. . .The start of the game was delayed one hour by rain. . .The paid attendance was 10,141. The actual crowd was about 3,700.

UP NEXT

LSU will play host to Tulane at The Box on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Central. The Green Wave (9-12) lost 1-0 in the rubber game of its three-game series at Long Beach State on Sunday afternoon. The LSU-Tulane game will be available on the SEC Digital Network.