GAME 1

HOW THEY SCORED

LSU first inning – With two out, Antoine Duplantis hit a solo home run over the rightfield fence. LSU 1, VANDERBILT 0

LSU second inning – Beau Jordan singled and scored on Daniel Cabrera’s triple. Cabrera scored on a double by Chris Reid. LSU 3, VANDERBILT 0

Vanderbilt sixth inning – Austin Martin was hit by a pitch. After Philip Clarke flied out to the centerfielder, Martin advanced to second on a balk by Gilbert. Martin moved to third on a fly out to the rightfielder by Pat DeMarco and scored on a single by JJ Bleday. LSU 3, VANDERBILT 1

LSU seventh inning – Cabrera singled and went to second on a sacrifice bunt by Reid. Cabrera advanced to third on a wild pitch by Paxton Stover and scored on Hal Hughes’ single. Hughes moved to second on a ground out to the pitcher by Watson and scored on a single by Brandt Broussard. LSU 5, VANDERBILT 1

Vanderbilt seventh inning – Ethan Paul singled. After Julian Infante struck out, Paul went to second on a ground out to the second baseman by Stephen Scott. Paul scored on a single by Alonzo Jones. LSU 5, VANERBILT 2

LSU eighth inning – Duplantis singled and stole second. After Bain flied out to the centerfielder and Hunter Feduccia struck out, Duplantis scored on a single by Beau Jordan. LSU 6, VANDERBILT 2

GAME-DECIDING STRETCH

Vanderbilt scored a run in the bottom of the sixth to reduce its deficit to two runs at 3-1. With the Commodores gaining momentum, LSU answered with two runs against the Vandy reliever Stover. Hughes and Broussard delivered the clutch singles. Hughes’ one-out hit brought home Cabrera, who led off the inning with a single. Broussard’s two-out single drove in Hughes and gave the Tigers a 5-1 lead.

LSU PLAYER OF THE GAME

Gilbert was outstanding as he picked up his third victory of the season. Gilbert allowed two runs and six hits with one walk and five strikeouts in seven innings. Gilbert held Vanderbilt scoreless on three hits in the first five innings. The Commodores put two runners in scoring position during that stretch. Martin doubled to open the first, but he was doubled off second on a line drive by Clarke to the second baseman Broussard. In the fourth, Gilbert got Connor Kaiser to ground out to the shortstop Hughes with a runner on third and two out. Both Vanderbilt runs of Gilbert came on two-out singles – by Bleday and Jones.

KEY TEAM STATISTICS

Hits: LSU 11, Vanderbilt 7

Errors: LSU 0, Vanderbilt 0

Left on base: Vanderbilt 8, LSU 6

Walks issued: LSU 2, Vanderbilt 5

Strikeouts recorded: LSU 7, Vanderbilt 5

Stolen bases: LSU 3, Vanderbilt 0

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

LSU

Antoine Duplantis: 3-for-5, 1 RBI, 2 runs scored, 1 HR

Daniel Cabrera: 2-for-3, 1 RBI, 2 runs scored, 1 3B, 1 BB

Beau Jordan: 2-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 run scored

Caleb Gilbert: 7 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

Nick Bush: 2 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 2 K

VANDERBILT

JJ Bleday: 2-for-4, 1 RBI

Patrick Raby: 6 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 4 K





GAME 2

HOW THEY SCORED

Vanderbilt first inning – Clarke singled and stole second. Clarke advanced to third on a fly out to the centerfielder by Martin. Clarke scored on a passed ball by Feduccia. VANDERBILT 1, LSU 0

GAME-DECIDING STRETCH

The Tigers did very little against Commodores freshman pitcher Mason Hickman. LSU had just four batters reach base with two getting into scoring position. So, the key part of the game occurred in the bottom of the first when Vanderbilt manufactured a run. Clarke singled, stole second, moved to third on a fly ball and scored on Feduccia’s passed ball. The run was earned as Bleday followed the passed ball with a single.

LSU PLAYER OF THE GAME

Ma’Khail Hillard nearly matched Hickman as he yielded the one first-inning run and four hits in six innings. Three of the four hits off Hilliard came in the first inning. Hilliard retired 16 of the last 18 batters he faced. In the fourth, Hilliard gave up a leadoff double by Paul. After a sacrifice bunt, Hilliard kept the Tigers deficit at one run by striking out Scott and Jones. Hilliard walked one and struck out a season-high eight hitters. Hilliard has now given up three runs and 20 hits in 29.1 innings in his freshman season.

KEY TEAM STATISTICS

Hits: Vanderbilt 4, LSU 2

Errors: LSU 0, Vanderbilt 1

Left on base: Vanderbilt 4, LSU 3

Walks issued: LSU 1, Vanderbilt 2

Strikeouts recorded: Vanderbilt 9, LSU 8

Stolen bases: LSU 1, Vanderbilt 1

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

LSU

Ma’Khail Hilliard: 6 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 8 K

VANDERBILT

Ethan Paul: 2-for-3, 1 2B

Mason Hickman: 7 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 9 K

NOTES

LSU started Cabrera in leftfield, Watson in centerfield and Duplantis in rightfield in both games. There was a change in the infield as Broussard did not play Sunday. In the resumption of the suspended game, Reid moved from third base to second base and Jake Slaughter took over at third base. In the regularly schedule game, Bain played second base. With Bain at second base, Bryce Jordan played first base. Hughes started both games at shortstop. Feduccia was the catcher and Beau Jordan was the designated hitter for both games. . .Watson’s hitting streak ended at nine games when he went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts in the series finale. Beau Jordan had hits in both games to give himself a seven-game hitting streak. . .Duplantis had hits in both games to extend his streak to six games. . .Bain and Feduccia were both 0-for-6 in the two games. . .LSU was 5-for-13 with runners in scoring position in the suspended game. In the rubber game, the Tigers were 0-for-2 with runners in scoring position. Bain struck out with a runner on third to end the first and Reid struck out with a runner on second and two out in the second. . .LSU did not get a hit in the regularly scheduled game after the second inning. Cabrera walked with two out in the third and was thrown out stealing. Beau Jordan walked with two out in the seventh, but Feduccia grounded out to the second baseman. . .Bush was the only Tigers relief pitcher in the two games. He got two outs in the eighth inning Saturday night before the game was stopped by the weather. Bush returned to the mound and got four outs Sunday morning. . .The regularly scheduled game was reduced to seven innings because of SEC rules. If any portion of a second game is played on the final day of the series, the regularly scheduled game becomes a seven-inning contest. Saturday’s game was halted with two out in the bottom of the eighth inning. . .LSU was shut out for the first time this season. The Tigers dropped a 1-0 decision for the first time since they were beaten at Florida in late March last year. . .LSU lost its fourth straight series at Vanderbilt under coach Paul Mainieri. The Tigers have won one of seven series against the Commodores beginning with the 2007 season. . .LSU is 16-9 overall, 3-3 in the SEC. Vanderbilt is 17-7 overall, 5-1 in the SEC. . .The paid attendance Saturday was 3,211. The paid attendance Sunday was 3,399.

FROM THE LOCKER ROOM

Coach Paul Mainieri’s comments: “Ma’Khail was outstanding and gave us another great outing. It was a tremendous game, but we couldn’t generate the run support we needed. This entire series was extremely competitive. Our team played at a high level against a top ten opponent on the road. There were a lot of positives in the series and we can definitely build from the weekend.”

UP NEXT

LSU will play Louisiana-Lafayette in the Wally Pontiff, Jr. Classic at the Shrine on Airline in Metairie on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. Central. The Cajuns (10-13) salvaged the final game of their Sun Belt Conference series against Troy by winning 4-3 in Lafayette on Sunday afternoon. AJ Labas will be the starting pitcher for the Tigers. The LSU-UL-Lafayette game will be available on the Cox Sports Network.