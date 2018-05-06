Zach Watson had three hits and two runs batted in, while AJ Labas and Matthew Beck provided effective pitching as LSU defeated Arkansas 7-5 in the rubber game of their Southeastern Conference series Sunday afternoon at The Box.

HOW THEY SCORED

LSU fourth inning – With two out, Watson doubled and scored on a double by Hunter Feduccia. LSU 1, ARKANSAS 0

Arkansas fifth inning – With one out, Heston Kjerstad hit a solo home run off the rightfield foul pole. ARKANSAS 1, LSU 1

LSU fifth inning – With one out, Hal Hughes singled and Beau Jordan doubled. Hughes scored on a single by Antoine Duplantis. Beau Jordan scored on a double by Austin Bain. Duplantis scored on a sacrifice fly to the rightfielder by Daniel Cabrera. Bain scored on a single by Watson. LSU 5, ARKANSAS 1

LSU sixth inning – With one out, Brandt Broussard singled and stole second. Broussard scored on a single by Hughes. LSU 6, ARKANSAS 1

Arkansas seventh inning – Luke Bonfield walked and Carson Shaddy doubled. Bonfield and Shaddy scored on a single by Kjerstad. Grant Koch reached on an infield single to third base. Kjerstad advanced to third and Koch moved to second on a throwing error by the third baseman Jake Slaughter. After Jordan McFarland struck out and Jax Biggers flied out to the leftfielder, Kjerstad and Koch scored when the first baseman Bain misplayed a ground ball by Eric Cole. LSU 6, ARKANSAS 5

LSU seventh inning – Bain doubled and went to third on a ground out to the second baseman by Cabrera. Bain scored on a single by Watson. LSU 7, ARKANSAS 5

GAME-DECIDING STRETCH

Six runs in the middle innings gave the Tigers a 6-1 lead heading into the seventh. Labas was lifted in favor of Nick Bush at the start of the seventh. For the second time in the series, Bush was ineffective. The four batters he faced all reached base – a walk, a double and two singles. Beck relieved Bush with LSU ahead 6-3 and runners on second and third. Beck, who had allowed eight runs and seven hits in his three previous relief appearances, should have gotten out of the inning with no more runs scoring. Beck struck out McFarland and got Biggers to fly out to shallow leftfield. Cole then hit a ground ball to Bain for an apparent inning-ending out. However, Bain misplayed the ball and two runs scored. Beck kept LSU in front 6-5 when he retired Casey Martin on a fly ball to Watson in centerfield. Beck threw two more scoreless innings to pick up the save.

LSU PLAYERS OF THE GAME

Watson, who grounded into two double plays in the Tigers’ 5-4 loss Friday, had a hand in three of their run-scoring innings Sunday. In the fourth, Watson hit a two-out double and scored LSU’s first run on Feduccia’s two-bagger. One inning later, Watson capped the four-run outburst with a two-out RBI single. In the seventh, Watson provided the Tigers with an insurance run by singling home Bain with one out. Labas, who won his sixth game of the year, limited Arkansas to one run and four hits in his six innings. The only Razorbacks run came on a homer by Kjerstad. The Hogs did not put another runner in scoring position against Labas. Beck threw a career-high three innings as he registered the first save of his career. Just two batters reached base against Beck – on an error and a walk. In his last 1.1 innings, Beck had given up eight runs and seven hits.

KEY TEAM STATISTICS

Hits: LSU 13, Arkansas 7

Errors: Arkansas 1, LSU 2

Left on base: LSU 6, Arkansas 4

Walks issued: Arkansas 0, LSU 2

Strikeouts recorded: LSU 6, Arkansas 5

Stolen bases: LSU 1, Arkansas 0

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

LSU

Zach Watson: 3-for-4, 2 RBIs, 1 run scored, 1 2B

Hal Hughes: 3-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 run scored

Austin Bain: 2-for-4, 1 RBI, 2 runs scored, 2 2B

Hunter Feduccia: 2-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 2B

AJ Labas: 6 IP, 4 H 1, R 1 ER, 3 K

Matthew Beck: 3 IP, 1 BB, 3 K

ARKANSAS

Heston Kjerstad: 2-for-4, 3 RBIs, 2 runs scored, 1 HR

Carson Shaddy: 2-for-4, 1 run scored, 1 2B

Grant Koch: 2-for-4, 1 run scored

Isaiah Campbell: 4.1 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 K

NOTES

LSU started Beau Jordan in leftfield, Watson in centerfield and Duplantis in rightfield. The infield consisted of Slaughter at third base, Hughes at shortstop, Broussard at second base and Bain at first base. Feduccia was the catcher and Labas was the pitcher. Cabrera was the designated hitter. . .Beau Jordan (five games), Duplantis (seven games) and Bain (15 games) all extended hitting streaks in the Tigers’ four-run fifth inning. . .Cabrera and Slaughter were the only two LSU starters without a hit. . .Hughes had his first multi-hit game since March 18 against Missouri. Since that game against Missouri, Hughes had been 11-for-71. Hughes’ three hits matched his season-high. He had three hits against Southern earlier this season. . .LSU was 6-for-11 with runners in scoring position. . .The Tigers had five doubles – two by Bain. . .Campbell, the Arkansas starting pitcher retired 11 of the first 13 batters he faced. Then, all but two of the next eight LSU batters had a hit off Campbell. . .The Arkansas bullpen gave up two runs and five hits in 3.2 innings. . .Shaddy, Kjerstad and Koch were responsible for six of the Hogs’ seven hits. . .The top four hitters in the Razorbacks lineup – Cole, Martin, Dominic Fletcher and Bonfield – were a combined 0-for-14. . .Errors by Slaughter and Bain resulted in two of the Razorbacks’ four seventh-inning runs being unearned. . .LSU has won 11 of the 12 series against Arkansas since Paul Mainieri became coach. The Tigers have won their four home SEC series and have lost their four road SEC series. LSU is 28-20 overall, 12-12 in the SEC. The Tigers are tied with Texas A&M for fourth place in the SEC West – two games behind division-leading Arkansas. . .The Hogs are 33-15 overall, 14-10 in the SEC. Arkansas has a one-game lead over Auburn and Ole Miss in the SEC West. The Razorbacks have also won their four home SEC series and have lost their four road SEC series. . .The paid attendance was 10,932. The actual crowd was about 5,200.

UP NEXT

LSU will play host to McNeese State at The Box on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Central. The Cowboys (22-26) salvaged the final game of their three-game Southland Conference series at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Sunday afternoon with an 11-6 victory. The LSU-McNeese game will be available on the SEC Digital Network.