GAME-DECIDING STRETCH

The Cajuns went on an 11-1 run to reduce an 11-point deficit to a single point at 73-72 on a Marcus Stroman field goal with 1:43 remaining in the game. The Tigers stopped the UL-Lafayette comeback at that point. Tremont Waters sank a pair of foul shots. Daryl Edwards made a steal and hit one of two free throws. Reath rebounded a missed 3-point shot by Jakeenan Gant and drew a foul. Reath connected on two free throws to put LSU ahead 78-72 with 48 seconds remaining. Stroman made another free throw before Edwards knocked down two of four foul shots to give the Tigers a 80-73 lead with 27 seconds to play.

LSU PLAYER OF THE GAME

Reath was a force inside against ULL. He was 10-of-14 from the field, including 2-of-4 on 3-pointers. All but three of his 11 rebounds came on the defensive end of the floor. Reath also had a season-high four blocked shots and matched his career-high in steals with two. Reath had scored in double figures just one time in the previous seven games. Reath had not registered double figures in rebounds since the Vanderbilt game two months ago.

Reath’s comments: “We were definitely fired up pregame. Like coach Wade said, we are all about action. We are not about talking, so we just had to come here and handle business. We just wanted to play well for our fans. We play for each other. At the end of the day, we just wanted to win. We are taller than ULL. They might weigh more than us, but we have more length over them. All we had to do was try to play simple and finish through them.”

KEY TEAM STATISTICS

Field-goal percentage – LSU 53 percent (29-of-55), ULL 37 percent (27-of-74)

Free throws – LSU 22-of-30, ULL 15-of-19

Offensive rebounds – ULL 21, LSU 9

Second-chance points – ULL 20, LSU 8

Personal fouls – ULL 28, LSU 20

Blocked shots – LSU 8, ULL 4

Bench points – LSU 18, ULL 10

Points in the paint – LSU 46, ULL 28

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

LSU

Duop Reath: 26 points, 11 rebounds

Brandon Sampson: 18 points, 5 rebounds

Skylar Mays: 11 points

Tremont Waters: 9 points, 7 assists

Randy Onwuasor: 2 points, 5 rebounds

ULL

Frank Bartley: 21 points

Johnathan Stove: 17 points, 6 rebounds

Marcus Stroman: 12 points, 13 rebounds, 7 assists

Cedric Russell: 10 points

Bryce Washington: 7 points, 7 rebounds

NOTES

The LSU starting lineup consisted of Waters at point guard, Edwards and Sampson on the wings and Aaron Epps and Reath in the post. Brandon Rachal was not in uniform due to a suspension. . .There was obvious ill will between the two head coaches – Will Wade and Bob Marlin – throughout the night. Neither coach approached the other one to shake hands before the game. Wade finally went to Marlin and it was a very brief handshake. Wade called timeout with 12 seconds remaining to celebrate the victory. Both Wade and Marlin were assessed technical fouls at this time. Marlin would not shake Wade’s hand after the game. There was a little pushing and shoving between players while they were shaking hands. Stove and Edwards received double technicals during the game. . .Sampson had a solid night as he made five of his nine field goal attempts. Sampson took the ball to the basket as evidenced by going to the foul line nine times, making seven. . .Mays, who did not start for just the second time this season, was 5-of-10 from the field. . .The Tigers won with Waters not having one of his better games. Waters was 3-of-4 from the field. He did not take a 3-point shot. He had seven assists, but he committed five turnovers. . .Epps had eight points and three rebounds in 31 minutes. . .Edwards and Onwuasor were the only two LSU players who did not shoot 50 percent from the field. Edwards was 1-of-5, while Onwuasor was 0-for-4. . .Wayde Sims finished with five points and three rebounds in 16 minutes. . .Bartley scored 21 points, but he needed 17 field goal attempts to reach that number. . .Washington, who was averaging 11 points and 11 rebounds per game, was held to seven points and seven boards. Gant scored nine points – four below his season average. . .ULL jumped out to a 10-2 lead in the first three minutes. Bartley made two 3-pointers in that stretch. Mays entered the game and sparked a 12-0 LSU run. Mays had three dunks as the Tigers went ahead 14-10 with 1:33 left in the first quarter. . .LSU went on a 9-2 run to take a double-digit lead at 33-23 with 3:26 left in the first half. Sampson accounted for four of those nine points. The Tigers took a 40-28 lead into halftime. . .The Cajuns made runs on two occasions in the third quarter – both times pulling within three points. LSU was on top 61-53 going into the fourth period. Baskets by Reath and Waters put the Tigers on top 72-61 with 4:39 remaining in the game. Then, ULL made its last comeback attempt. . .LSU has now defeated the Cajuns in all six games since 2000. The Tigers have a 15-game winning streak against Louisiana schools. . .LSU is 18-14, while UL-Lafayette finished the year with a 27-7 record. The Cajuns lost three of their final four games. . .The paid attendance was 6,846.

FROM THE LOCKER ROOM

Coach Will Wade’s comments: “Obviously, it was a good win. It’s good to advance. The difference was in the paint. Duop was phenomenal with 26 (points) and 11 (rebounds). Skylar really changed the game when Tre got in foul trouble in the first half. He really changed the course of the game when he came in with his dunks and attacking the rim. I take exception when people take shots at your program. Our guys take exception to that. To be honest, before Sunday, ULL wasn’t even a thought in my mind. I had no idea what they were doing. But after the last couple of days, it’s been something else. I’ve never seen anything like it. I was glad that we were able to win for our fans because I can only imagine having to listen to all that stuff. We’ve come a long way. The reason for that final timeout was since they don’t get to play us very often, I thought they should sit there and enjoy the opportunity to play us.”

UP NEXT

LSU will play the winner of Wednesday night’s game between Cal Davis and Utah. The Tigers would be at home against Cal Davis and would be on the road against Utah on Monday.