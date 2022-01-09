LSU women dominate in road win at Auburn

LSU’s Sunday morning shootaround seven hours before the Tigers tipped off their SEC road game at Auburn gave women’s head coach Kim Mulkey a hint her team had moved on from Thursday’s six-point loss to No. 1 South Carolina.

“The shootaround was excellent, sweating, getting after it and excited to be back on the floor,” Mulkey said.

Then, LSU opened the first quarter with a 26-8 blitz and never looked back in a 76-48 victory at Auburn Arena.

The 13th ranked Bayou Bengals (15-2 overall, 3-1 SEC) remain undefeated away from home this season, now 3-0 in road games and 4-0 at neutral sites.

Grad students Khayla Pointer and Faustine Aifuwa led LSU. Pointer recorded her fifth double-double of the season with 24 points and 10 rebounds while Aifuwa added 10 points and 5 rebounds.

Also, freshman center Hannah Gusters scored 13 points off the bench, including 7 of 8 free throws.

Auburn (8-6, 0-3 SEC) was led by sophomore Aicha Coulibaly, who had 13 points and 6 rebounds. Redshirt junior Honesty Scott-Grayson scored 12.

“I didn’t think we came out and fought,” Auburn first-year coach Johnnie Harris said. "We didn’t come out and follow the game plan, we didn’t come out and fight. We were timid. They came out and popped us and it took us a minute to wake up and fight back.”

LSU’s defense held Auburn to its two lowest scoring quarters this season, 8 in the first and 6 in the fourth when AU was just 1 of 11 from the field.

For the game, Auburn shot 24 percent (15 of 62 from the field), including 1 of 13 (8 percent) in 3-pointers. The 28-point defeat was AU’s worst loss margin of the season.

“I'm big on field goal percentage defense, and we want to keep them (opponents) under 39.9 (percent),” Mulkey said. “We kept them (Auburn) to 24.2 percent. If you can do that, you're gonna win a lot of games or be in a lot of games.”

LSU shot 46 percent (29 of 63) from the field. The Tigers probably would have been over 60 percent had they not missed 19 layups including six in the second quarter.

Next on LSU’s agenda are home games vs. Missouri on Thursday at 7 p.m. and Vanderbilt on Sunday at 12 noon.

“If you want to be a good team and you got to steal some victories,” Mulkey said, “So, we've done that, we've gone on the road and won two. Now, what we've got to do is we got to protect our court.”