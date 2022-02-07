LSU women hold off late rally for SEC win at Ole Miss

Khayla Pointer got LSU’s 14th ranked women’s Tigers across the finish line a neck or two ahead of Ole Miss on Monday night.

The gassed Tigers nearly blew a 12-point lead with 3:33 left, but Pointer putting the finishing touches on her second triple-double of the season allowed LSU to escape Oxford with a 68-64 victory over the Rebels.

Pointer finished with 16 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists. She joins Cornelia Gayden as the only players in LSU history with two triple-doubles and is fifth player in SEC history with multiple career triple-doubles along with Gayden, Aliyah Boston, Tamari Key and Neisa Johnson

“She didn't shoot it particularly well,” LSU coach Kim Mulkey said of Pointer. “But she has three steals and one turnover in 40 minutes of play on top of the triple double, and that's just hard to do. We asked a lot of her and she never stopped attacking.”

LSU center Faustine Aifuwa tied her season-high with 20 points and set a season-high with 16 rebounds. Alexis Morris had 17 points and 6 rebounds. Jailin Cherry also collected 7 rebounds as LSU (19-4 overall, 7-3 SEC) dominated the boards 50-39.

“I'm especially proud that we won a game that we didn't particularly shoot it well,” Mulkey said. “But you won it with your defense. You won it with rebounding, and you won it because you took care of the ball.”

Ole Miss (18-5, 6-4) was by guard Angel Baker’s 20 points. Shakira Austin, one of the SEC best players, was held to just 11 points.

“Our game plan was to keep them off the glass and we didn’t do that,” Ole Miss coach Yolette McPhee-McCuin said. “We gave up 17 offensive rebounds. Our activity crashing the boards was just poor. There was a lot of standing around and watching, not swimming around. I thought their posts did a good job of boxing out and we didn’t try to swim around and give ourselves second or third-chance opportunities. “That hurt us.”

LSU returns for a home game vs No. 17 Georgia on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.