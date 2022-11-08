The LSU women’s basketball team has four games in its first 10 days of the regular season.

You figure fatigue may set in by game three. But as the Tigers showed in their 2022-23 season opener Monday night, they have a bench full of talent to handle the load.

Led by sophomore transfer forward Angel Reese’s double-double, LSU scored the most points in a game in school history with a 125-50 demolition of Bellarmine in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Reese, who was an All-American last season for Maryland, scored a career-high 31 points on 11 of 14 field goal shooting and collected 13 rebounds (5 offensive) to complement her 4 steals, 2 assists and 2 blocks.

“I’m excited to be here,” said Reese, who added she loves being coached by Mulkey. “On the court, she (Mulkey) humbles me, she pushes me in practice. She fusses at me, which is something that I need to the next level.”

Reese immediately showed what had been missing from Mulkey’s first LSU team last season – a multi-talented post presence.

“I’ll never take her for granted with her skills,” Coach Mulkey said of Reese. “I’ve told her many times, and I tell everyone else she’s a beast on the boards, and I say that in the most complimentary of ways.”

Reese was one of six Tigers to score in double figures.

The others were West Virginia transfer guard Jasmine Carson (17 points), returning starting guard Alexis Morris (16), true freshman guard Flau’jae Johnson and Ohio State transfer guard Kateri Poole (14 each) and freshman forward Sa’Myah Smith (12), who also grabbed 12 rebounds.

LSU’s aggressive play was obvious from the opening tip. The Tigers made a school-record 44 made free-throw, four shy of a NCAA record.

“That's our style,” Mulkey said. “Sometimes we're too aggressive. Sometimes we try to make things happen that aren't there. But I'd rather coach an aggressive team than a passive.”

The Tigers return to action with a Thursday 7 p.m. home game vs. Mississippi Valley State at 7:00 p.m. CT. Then, LSU has home games Sunday at 3 p.m. vs. Western Carolina and next Wednesday at 11 a.m. against Houston Christian.

“We've got enough depth to overcome anything,” Mulkey said.



