LSU Women's Basketball announces full 2024-2025 schedule
LSU Women's Basketball is celebrating it's 50th season in 2024-2025, and on Wednesday, they finally announced their full season schedule. Here's every the full list of all 33 games the Tigers will play this season:
|Date
|Opponent
|Arena
|
10/24
|
Xavier (EXH)
|
PMAC
|
10/30
|
LSU-Alexandria (EXH)
|
PMAC
|
11/4
|
Eastern Kentucky
|
PMAC
|
11/8
|
Northwestern State
|
PMAC
|
11/12
|
Charleston Southern
|
PMAC
|
11/15
|
Murray State
|
PMAC
|
11/18
|
Troy
|
PMAC
|
11/20
|
Tulane
|
PMAC
|
11/25
|
TBD (Baha Mar Championship)
|
Baha Mar Convention Center
|
11/27
|
TBD (Baha Mar Championship)
|
Baha Mar Convention Center
|
12/1
|
NC Central
|
PMAC
|
12/5
|
Stanford (SEC/ACC Challenge)
|
PMAC
|
12/8
|
Grambling State
|
Brookshire Grocery Arena
|
12/15
|
Louisiana-Lafayette
|
PMAC
|
12/17
|
Seton Hall (HOF Showcase)
|
Mohegan Sun Arena
|
12/19
|
Illinois-Chicago
|
Credit Union 1 Arena
|
12/29
|
Albany
|
PMAC
|
1/2
|
Arkansas
|
Bud Walton Arena
|
1/5
|
Auburn
|
PMAC
|
1/9
|
Tennessee
|
Thompson-Boling Arena
|
1/13
|
Vanderbilt
|
PMAC
|
1/19
|
Florida
|
Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|
1/23
|
South Carolina
|
Colonial Life Arena
|
1/26
|
Texas A&M
|
PMAC
|
1/30
|
Oklahoma
|
PMAC
|
2/2
|
Mississippi State
|
PMAC
|
2/6
|
Missouri
|
Mizzou Arena
|
2/9
|
Tennessee
|
PMAC
|
2/16
|
Texas
|
Moody Center
|
2/20
|
Georgia
|
PMAC
|
2/23
|
Kentucky
|
Memorial Coliseum
|
2/27
|
Alabama
|
Coleman Coliseum
|
3/2
|
Ole Miss
|
PMAC
Football season is here, don't miss out on all the fun! Click here to use promocode KICKOFF2024 and save 60% on your annual subscription to Death Valley Insider and stay up to date on all the latest LSU sports news and information.
- 60% off the first year of your new annual subscription
- Access to our premium fan forums The Quad, where you'll be among the first to know premium insider information for LSU sports and recruiting