PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0yNkpNQkNaUDZZJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTI2Sk1CQ1pQNlknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy0yNkpNQkNaUDZZJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago basketball Edit

LSU Women's Basketball announces full 2024-2025 schedule

Luke Hubbard • Death Valley Insider
Analyst
@clukehubbard

LSU Women's Basketball is celebrating it's 50th season in 2024-2025, and on Wednesday, they finally announced their full season schedule. Here's every the full list of all 33 games the Tigers will play this season:

LSU Women's Basketball 2024-25 Schedule
Date Opponent Arena

10/24

Xavier (EXH)

PMAC

10/30

LSU-Alexandria (EXH)

PMAC

11/4

Eastern Kentucky

PMAC

11/8

Northwestern State

PMAC

11/12

Charleston Southern

PMAC

11/15

Murray State

PMAC

11/18

Troy

PMAC

11/20

Tulane

PMAC

11/25

TBD (Baha Mar Championship)

Baha Mar Convention Center

11/27

TBD (Baha Mar Championship)

Baha Mar Convention Center

12/1

NC Central

PMAC

12/5

Stanford (SEC/ACC Challenge)

PMAC

12/8

Grambling State

Brookshire Grocery Arena

12/15

Louisiana-Lafayette

PMAC

12/17

Seton Hall (HOF Showcase)

Mohegan Sun Arena

12/19

Illinois-Chicago

Credit Union 1 Arena

12/29

Albany

PMAC

1/2

Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena

1/5

Auburn

PMAC

1/9

Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena

1/13

Vanderbilt

PMAC

1/19

Florida

Stephen C. O'Connell Center

1/23

South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena

1/26

Texas A&M

PMAC

1/30

Oklahoma

PMAC

2/2

Mississippi State

PMAC

2/6

Missouri

Mizzou Arena

2/9

Tennessee

PMAC

2/16

Texas

Moody Center

2/20

Georgia

PMAC

2/23

Kentucky

Memorial Coliseum

2/27

Alabama

Coleman Coliseum

3/2

Ole Miss

PMAC
Advertisement

Football season is here, don't miss out on all the fun! Click here to use promocode KICKOFF2024 and save 60% on your annual subscription to Death Valley Insider and stay up to date on all the latest LSU sports news and information.

- 60% off the first year of your new annual subscription

- Access to our premium fan forums The Quad, where you'll be among the first to know premium insider information for LSU sports and recruiting


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIx NDIwMzQ1MjYiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2xzdS5yaXZhbHMuY29tL25l d3MvbHN1LXdvbWVuLXMtYmFza2V0YmFsbC1hbm5vdW5jZXMtZnVsbC0yMDI0 LTIwMjUtc2NoZWR1bGUiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNz X2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3Nf ZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBz ID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9j dW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFz eW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJz aW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNp b24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3Mu anMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwog IH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2 OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRmxzdS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRmxz dS13b21lbi1zLWJhc2tldGJhbGwtYW5ub3VuY2VzLWZ1bGwtMjAyNC0yMDI1 LXNjaGVkdWxlJmM1PTIxNDIwMzQ1MjYmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0w IiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK