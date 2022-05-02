LSU women's basketball signs fourth Power Five transfer in 12 days

Kim Mulkey utilized the transfer portal again Monday as she continues to re-tool LSU's roster in preparation of her second season in Baton Rouge.

The Lady Tigers inked their fourth Power Five transfer in 12 days with the signing of Kateri Poole, who previously played for the Ohio State program that eliminated them from this year's NCAA tournament.

“I’m excited to welcome Kateri to the LSU family,” Mulkey said in a news release confirming the addition. “She is a tough, physical guard that brings energy and excitement every time she steps on the court! Having played in the PMAC during March Madness for Ohio State, I know Kateri is looking forward to returning and playing in front of our amazing fans."

The sophomore guard grabbed four rebounds and split a pair of free throws in 11 minutes in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in the team's second-round matchup.

She played in all 20 of the Lady Buckeyes' games as a freshman in 2020-21, including starting the final five, en route to recognition as a member of the Big Ten All-Freshman Team with averages of 6.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 18.4 minutes.

The Bronx, N.Y., native started 13 of the first 14 games this past season before battling through injury and finishing with 4.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest in 16.1 minutes in 25 total appearances.

“I believe in coach Mulkey, and what we want together as a program,” Poole said in the release. “With her passion and love for the game, I can only work harder. Geaux Tigers!”

The 5-foot-8 guard joins West Virginia transfers Jasmine Carson and Esmery Martinez and Missouri transfer LaDazhia Williams as the veterans of LSU's incoming class.

The Lady Tigers have also signed prep standouts Flaujae Johnson (Marietta, Ga.), Last-Tear Poa (Melbourne, Australia), Sa’Myah Smith (Desoto, Texas) and Alisa Williams (Little Elm, Texas).

Like several of her future teammates, Poole was a decorated and highly touted prospect out of high school.

She ranked as the No. 24 player in the 2020 class, according to ESPN Hoopgurlz, and was named Miss New York by the state's basketball coaches her senior season as the state's top prep player.