LSU won't be super active in spring transfer portal

I think we all know by now that the transfer portal is the new way supplement and build your roster in college football. Every year, thousands of player flock into the portal looking for a new home, which has caused a lot of roster turnover from year-to-year.

When Brian Kelly first arrived at LSU, he said he didn't want to build his roster through the portal. The high school ranks were still his main priority in terms of roster building, but they would use the portal to fill any major needs.

That all changed this year.

The Tigers had many more holes to fill than they would've liked, and after seeing what teams like Ohio State, Oregon, Texas, etc. have done by building through the portal, he decided it was time to call for more financial support and build his roster through the portal in 2025.

Kelly then went out and signed the No. 1 transfer portal class the includes 10 top-150 players and eight top-100 players. He got guys like Barion Brown, Nic Anderson, Mansoor Delane, Josh Thompson and so many others that are expected to start this year as they hope to compete for a national title.

Last week, we spoke to Brian Kelly for the first time since he signed his new class, and he was asked about whether or not LSU will be active in the spring portal after an impressive winter haul. Obviously, this second cycle isn't as big as the first one with many teams filling out their needs already, but it's still a time for teams to fill out any glaring needs that still exist. In his answer, Kelly said that they are going into the spring portal with no expectations and will only get someone if they feel it's the right fit.

"I think we go into this next portal window with no expectations," said Kelly. "If we were to get somebody out of the spring portal, it would have to be something that was a right fit for us. We don't go into the second portal with any expectations like we had going into the December portal."

While the Tigers were very active in the winter, don't expect to see or hear too much from them in the spring. If they find a guy who they feel can come in and contribute right away, then they'll get him, but I don't expect this spring class to be too heavy.