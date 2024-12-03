LSU WR CJ Daniels intends to enter the transfer portal

The LSU Tigers have their third transfer portal casualty. After Rickie Collins and Landon Ibieta announced their intent to enter earlier this week, LSU's fourth-leading receiver, CJ Daniels , is entering the portal as well.

The news of Daniels departure comes just a week after Head Coach Brian Kelly said that all indications point to CJ Daniels returning for 2025.

Daniels caught 42 balls for 480 yards and zero touchdowns in 2024. The former Liberty standout was a 1,000-yard receiver in 2023 with the Flames, but an ankle injury prevented him from having a bigger season in his first, and only, year with the Tigers.

LSU was only expecting to lose Kyren Lacy this offseason, but now with Daniels gone, two of their top-three WRs will need to be replaced. If you add the fact that Mason Taylor could enter the NFL Draft, the Tigers could end up losing three of their top four players in terms of receiving yards.

Barring any flips or other portal announcements (which could very well happen), LSU's 2025 WR room will now include Aaron Anderson, Chris Hilton, Kyle Parker, Zavion Thomas, Shelton Sampson, Jelani Watkins, Javen Nicholas, Derek Meadows, Phillip Wright and TaRon Francis. I could also see them adding another name in the portal.

Daniels' departure was unexpected to say the least. It would've been exciting to see what he could do when fully healthy, but now he will look to finish his career elsewhere in 2025.