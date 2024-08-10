With the 2024 college football season right around the corner, it's time for some postseason award watchlists to start coming out. This week, one of LSU's newest wide receivers, CJ Daniels, was named to the Biletnikoff Award 50 player watchlist.

Daniels transferred to LSU from Liberty where he recorded 55 catches for 1,067 yards and 10 touchdowns. Earlier this week, Brian Kelly confirmed that he, Kyren Lacy and Chris Hilton will be the Tigers starting receivers this year.

LSU has two Biletnikoff winners to date. Back in 2001, Josh Reed won the award after finishing the season with 1,740 yards (145 per game) and seven touchdowns. 18 years later, Ja'Marr Chase would take home the award when he posted 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns, which was one of the most prolific receiving seasons we've ever seen in college football.

The Tigers arguably could've had another Biletnikoff winner last season. Malik Nabers led the nation in regular season receiving yards (1,569) and finished tied for third in touchdowns (14). He lost out to Marvin Harrison Jr. who finished 10th and tied for third in those same categories.

Daniels enters his fifth season of college football and looks to cement himself as one of the top receivers in the nation with another big year in 2024. Look for Daniels to be one of Garrett Nussmeier's top targets this season as he works alongside Kyren Lacy, another WR who could find himself in contention for the Biletnikoff this year.