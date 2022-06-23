LSU WR commit Kyle Parker's Scouting Report
LSU added to its 2023 commitments Thursday when Texas wide receiver Kyle Parker pledged to Brian Kelly and co.
Parker checks in as a mid-level three-star in the Rivals rankings, but all rankings are subjective and things often change. So, we dove into Parker's film in recent weeks and again today to give our assessment of the Tigers' latest commitment.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news