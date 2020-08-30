TigerDetails - LSU WR Ja'Marr Chase to forego season, prepare for NFL, per reports

Ja'Marr Chase will reportedly forego his remaining eligibility at LSU and focus on his preparation for the 2021 NFL Draft.

The AP Preseason All-American has already informed the team of his decision, CBS Sports reported Sunday, with a formal announcement expected Monday.

"It's 100% happening," the outlet cited "a highly placed source" confirming.

Chase would become the Tigers' third player to opt out of the adjusted 2020 season, which has been a source of nationwide debate amid concerns surrounding the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Junior defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. announced Aug. 8 that he would skip this fall, but has left the door open of a potential return to the program.

Senior defensive back Kary Vincent Jr. announced Aug. 17, on the first day of fall camp, that he would begin preparing for his professional career.