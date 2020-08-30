TigerDetails - LSU WR Ja'Marr Chase to forego season, prepare for NFL, per reports

LSU WR Ja'Marr Chase to forego season, prepare for NFL, per reports
Ja'Marr Chase will reportedly forego his remaining eligibility at LSU and focus on his preparation for the 2021 NFL Draft.
The AP Preseason All-American has already informed the team of his decision, CBS Sports reported Sunday, with a formal announcement expected Monday.
"It's 100% happening," the outlet cited "a highly placed source" confirming.
Chase would become the Tigers' third player to opt out of the adjusted 2020 season, which has been a source of nationwide debate amid concerns surrounding the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Junior defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. announced Aug. 8 that he would skip this fall, but has left the door open of a potential return to the program.
Senior defensive back Kary Vincent Jr. announced Aug. 17, on the first day of fall camp, that he would begin preparing for his professional career.
Chase opened practice that day, less than two weeks ago, as the clear headline star returning from the Tigers' record-setting offense in 2019.
The New Orleans native and reigning Biletnikoff Award winner for the nation's top wide receiver and his running mate Terrace Marshall Jr. figured to provide the link from that historic group to the next.
Quarterback Joe Burrow, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, receivers Justin Jefferson and Derrick Dillon, tight ends Thaddeus Moss and Stephen Sullivan and five of their offensive linemen had all made their way to the NFL following a 42-25 defeat of Clemson on Jan. 13 for the national championship.
And, nearly eight months later, Chase now appears poised to join them.
The Archbishop Rummel product caught 23 passes for 313 yards and three touchdowns as a freshman in 2018.
And, working with Heisman winner Burrow, he re-wrote the school and conference record books as a sophomore in 2019.
Chase hauled in 84 receptions for 1,780 yards and 20 scores to become LSU's second Biletnikoff winner, 11th unanimous All-American and the most decorated pass-catcher in the Tigers' history.
His departure would leave Marshall as the most productive returning receiver on the roster.
The junior caught 46 passes for 671 yards and 13 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2019.
Senior Racey McMath, who caught 17 balls for 285 yards and three scores last season, had been billed as the likely third receiver in this year's starting lineup.
Freshman receiver Koy Moore, another Rummel alumnus, has been among the most impressive performers early in camp thus far, according to coaches and players.