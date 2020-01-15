LSU junior wide receiver Justin Jefferson is foregoing his senior season to enter the NFL Draft,.

The former two-star prospect had an impressive junior campaign with 111 catches for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns.

“We just had a perfect year,” Jefferson said to Yahoo Sports in a phone conversation. “We won the national championship and set records. We had a lot of awards and did it with our team. I feel like it was the best way to go.”

Jefferson, who is projected as a late first rounder to second rounder, caught 54 passes for 875 yards and six touchdowns last season. He didn't record any stats during his freshman year.

“My production was where it needed to be the last two years to be able to come out,” he told Yahoo Sports. “I feel like I’m ready for the NFL.”

Read the full Yahoo Sports story HERE.