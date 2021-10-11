LSU WR Kayshon Boutte out for the year, says Ed Orgeron

LSU star wide receiver Kayshon Boutte will miss the remainder of the year, head coach Ed Orgeron confirmed during his Monday press conference.

Boutte suffered a season-ending injury late in the game against Kentucky. He was assisted off the sideline and into the medical tent then taken off the field by cart.

Boutte has been LSU's best player all season and one of the best in the country. Through the first six games, he hauled in 38 balls for 509 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 13.4 yards per catch.

In his first two seasons for LSU, Boutte has 83 catches for 1,244 yards and 14 touchdowns.