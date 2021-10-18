LSU WR Koy Moore entering transfer portal

LSU receiver Koy Moore will be entering the transfer portal, according to our Rivals analyst Sam Spiegelman.

Moore, a sophomore, only had five receptions for 71 yards this season. He becomes the first Tiger to transfer since the news of Ed Orgeron came out Sunday.

When Orgeron was asked Monday about Moore entering the portal, he said he has not talked to Moore and doesn't know anything about it.

The former Rummel Raider caught 22 balls for 177 yards last season as a freshman.