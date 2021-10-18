LSU WR Koy Moore entering transfer portal
LSU receiver Koy Moore will be entering the transfer portal, according to our Rivals analyst Sam Spiegelman.
Moore, a sophomore, only had five receptions for 71 yards this season. He becomes the first Tiger to transfer since the news of Ed Orgeron came out Sunday.
When Orgeron was asked Monday about Moore entering the portal, he said he has not talked to Moore and doesn't know anything about it.
The former Rummel Raider caught 22 balls for 177 yards last season as a freshman.
LSU and Orgeron will part ways at the conclusion of the 2021 season, director of athletics Scott Woodward announced on Sunday.
Orgeron, who is in his sixth season as the Tigers’ head coach, will coach for the remainder of the 2021 schedule. Since leading LSU to the 2019 national title, Orgeron and the Tigers have gone 9-8, including a 4-3 mark in 2021. Last year, LSU went 5-5, the school’s first non-winning season since 1999.
“We have very high standards for all of our sports programs at LSU, and we will stand proudly behind our expectations of competing for SEC and national championships year in and year out,” Woodward said. “Our last two seasons have simply not met that standard, and based on our on-field results and our evaluation of the potential for future immediate success, it is time for a new direction.”