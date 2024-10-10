Advertisement

LSU Baseball transfer RHP Deven Sheerin tears ACL

Sheerin ranked as Baseball America's No. 8 overall transfer prospect.

 • Luke Hubbard
Four-star LB Jaiden Braker breaks down LSU official visit and what's ahead

LSU flipped Braker from South Carolina back in July.

 • Sam Spiegelman
LSU continuing to chip away at four-star flip target

LSU is looking to poach a four-star DB from Houston.

 • Sam Spiegelman
Ole Miss's offense will pose a tough challenge for LSU's defense

The Rebels offense is averaging over 37 points per game in 2024.

 • Luke Hubbard
The LSU Tigers have complete control of their own destiny

LSU is just one of three teams without a SEC loss this season.

 • Luke Hubbard

Sheerin ranked as Baseball America's No. 8 overall transfer prospect.

 • Luke Hubbard
LSU flipped Braker from South Carolina back in July.

 • Sam Spiegelman
LSU is looking to poach a four-star DB from Houston.

 • Sam Spiegelman
Published Oct 10, 2024
LSU WR Kyle Parker out for season with torn tricep tendon
Luke Hubbard  •  Death Valley Insider
@clukehubbard

On Wednesday afternoon's injury report, LSU reported redshirt freshman wide receiver, Kyle Parker, was out for Saturday's game against Ole Miss. Parker had just recently returned from an elbow injury he suffered in the season opener, but it was unclear what the reasoning was this time.

However, during Brian Kelly's Thursday night radio show at TJ Ribs, he revealed that Kyle Parker isn't just out for this weekend's game, he's actually going to miss the rest of the season with a torn tendon in his tricep.

Two weeks ago Parker caught his first career touchdown on a 45-yard go route down the opposing sideline in the Tigers 34-17 win over UCLA. It was his first catch since returning from his elbow injury, and it looked like he was going to start earning more snaps sometime soon, but unfortunately that time will have to wait until next season.

The Tigers WR core should be just fine without Parker for the rest of the year, but this is a big blow for the redshirt freshman. He's shown a lot of promise this year, but just hasn't been able to stay on the field.

