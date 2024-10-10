LSU WR Kyle Parker out for season with torn tricep tendon

On Wednesday afternoon's injury report, LSU reported redshirt freshman wide receiver, Kyle Parker, was out for Saturday's game against Ole Miss. Parker had just recently returned from an elbow injury he suffered in the season opener, but it was unclear what the reasoning was this time.

However, during Brian Kelly's Thursday night radio show at TJ Ribs, he revealed that Kyle Parker isn't just out for this weekend's game, he's actually going to miss the rest of the season with a torn tendon in his tricep.

Two weeks ago Parker caught his first career touchdown on a 45-yard go route down the opposing sideline in the Tigers 34-17 win over UCLA. It was his first catch since returning from his elbow injury, and it looked like he was going to start earning more snaps sometime soon, but unfortunately that time will have to wait until next season.

The Tigers WR core should be just fine without Parker for the rest of the year, but this is a big blow for the redshirt freshman. He's shown a lot of promise this year, but just hasn't been able to stay on the field.