LSU WR target Brian Thomas hearing from Alabama, Clemson, others
At 6-4, 193-pounds, Brian Thomas is a big-time target for his Walker High quarterback.The 2021 Rivals100 wide receiver has multiple SEC offers, including his first football scholarship offer from L...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news