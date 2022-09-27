News More News
Former LSU center Lloyd Cushenberry of the Denver Broncos has missed just one game in his three-year career, starting in all of the other 35 games and snapping the ball on every offensive play (2,327) of every game he's played including 212 snaps this season.
OFFENSE

QBs

Joe Burrow (Bengals) – Played 3 games (3 starts), 80 of 125 for 812 passing yards, 6 TDs, 4 interceptions, 3 fumbles (1 lost), sacked 15 times, 73 yards rushing on 13 carries

RBs

Leonard Fournette (Bucs) – Played 3 games (3 starts), 227 rushing yards on 57 attempts, 9 catches (12 targets) for 54 receiving yards

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Chiefs) – Played 3 games (3 starts), 116 rushing yards on 22 attempts, 12 catches (12 targets) for 115 yards and 2 TDs.

Darrel Williams (Cardinals) – Played 3 games (0 starts), 66 rushing yards and 1 TD on 9 attempts, 2 catches (4 targets) for 3 yards.

Ty Davis-Price (49ers) – Played one game (0 starts), 33 yards on 14 carries, out for the last two games with a high ankle sprain

WRs/TEs

Ja’Marr Chase (Bengals) – Played 3 games (3 starts), 21 catches (35 targets) for 212 yards, 2 TDs

Russell Gage (Bucs) – Played in 3 games (1 start), 19 catches (21 targets) for 128 yards, 1 TD

Justin Jefferson (Vikings) – Played 3 games (3 starts), 18 catches (29 targets) for 246 yards, 2 TDs

Jarvis Landry (Saints) – Played 3 games (1 start), 11 catches (14) targets) for 139 yards

DJ Chark (Lions) 4 catches – Played 3 games (3 starts), 7 catches (18 targets) for 98 yards, 1 TD

Foster Moreau (Raiders) – Played 3 games (2 starts), 6 catches (9 targets), 74 yards

Stephen Sullivan (Panthers) – Played 2 games (0 starts), 1 catch (1 target) for 13 yards

PKs

Cade York (Browns) – Played 3 games (3 starts), 6 of 6 FG, 7 of 9 extra points for 25 points

OL

La’el Collins (Bengals) – Played 3 games (3 starts), 238 snaps, 2 penalties

Ethan Pocic (Browns) – Played 3 games (3 starts), 219 snaps, 4 special teams snaps, no penalties

Lloyd Cushenberry (Broncos) – Played 3 games (3 starts), 212 snaps, 1 penalty (Note: Cushenberry has started every game (35) of his three-game pro career (missed one game because of an injury) and as a center has snapped every play (2,327) of every game he's played.

Trai Turner (Commanders) – Played 3 games (2 starts), 203 snaps, 2 special teams snaps, 0 penalties

Ed Ingram (Vikings) – Played 3 games (3 starts), 195 snaps, 12 special teams snaps, 1 penalty, 1 FR

Will Clapp (Chargers) – Played 3 games (1 starts), 104 snaps, 11 special teams snaps, 0 penalties

Damien Lewis (Seahawks) – Played 2 games (2 starts), 90 snaps, 2 penalties

Saahdiq Charles (Commanders) – Played 3 games (0 starts), 8 snaps, 5 special teams snaps, 0 penalties

DEFENSE

DL

Al Woods (Seahawks) – Played 3 games (3 starts), 13 tackles (10 solo), 3 TFL, 1 PD, 1 QB hit

Danielle Hunter (Vikings) – Played 3 games (3 starts), 11 tackles (8 solo), 2 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PD, 1 QB hit

Davon Godchaux (Patriots) – Played 3 games (3 starts), 7 tackles (2 solo)

Rashard Lawrence (Cardinals) – Played 3 games (3 starts), 4 tackles (3 solo), 2 TFL

K’Lavon Chaisson (Jaguars) – Played 3 games (0 starts), 3 tackles (2 solo)

Michael Brockers (Lions) – Played 3 games (3 starts), 2 tackles (1 solo), 1 QB hit

Arden Key (Jaguars) – Played 3 games (0 starts), 2 tackles (2 solo), 2 TFL, 1 sack, 1 QB hit, 1 PD

LBs

Devin White (Bucs) – Played 3 games (3 starts), 24 tackles (15 solo), 3 TFL, 3 sacks, 2 PD, 3 QB hits, 1 FF

Patrick Queen (Ravens) – Played 3 games (3 starts), 19 tackles (13 solo), 1 TFL, 1½ sacks, 4 QB hits, 1 PD

Duke Riley (Dolphins) – Played 3 games (1 starts), 13 tackles (9 solo), 1 PD

Kwon Alexander (Jets) – Played 3 games (2 starts), 12 tackles (10 solo), 1 TFL

Jacob Phillips (Browns) – Played 3 games (0 starts), 12 tackles (5 solo), 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PD

DBs

Derek Stingley Jr. (Texans) – Played 3 games (3 starts), 18 tackles (14 solo), 3 PD, 1 sack, 1 QB hit

Grant Delpit (Browns) – Played 3 games (3 starts), 17 tackles (13 solo), 1 PD, 1 INT

Tyrann Mathieu (Saints) – Played 3 games (3 starts), 14 tackles (10 solo), 1 FR

Patrick Peterson (Vikings) ) – Played 3 games (3 starts), 14 tackles (12 solo), 1 TFL, 2 PD

Kristian Fulton (Titans) – Played 2 games (2 starts), 12 tackles (8 solo), 2 TFL, 1 PD, 1 FF

Jalen Mills (Patriots) – Played 3 games (3 starts), 10 tackles (8 solo), 1 PD, 1 INT


Donte Jackson (Panthers) – Played 3 games (3 starts), 9 tackles (9 solo), 1 TFL

Cordale Flott (Giants) – Played 3 games (3 starts), 5 tackles (4 solo)

Jamal Adams (Seahawks) – Played 1 games (1 starts), 3 tackles (3 solo), 1 TFL, 1 PBU (out for the season with torn quad muscle)




DS

Blake Ferguson (Dolphins) – Played 3 games (3 starts), snapped on 11 punts, 2 of 2 field goals, 11 of 11 extra points

Reid Ferguson (Bills) – Played 3 games (3 starts), snapped for 4 punts, 4 of 5 field goals and 11 of 11 extra points




