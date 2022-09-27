OFFENSE

QBs

Joe Burrow (Bengals) – Played 3 games (3 starts), 80 of 125 for 812 passing yards, 6 TDs, 4 interceptions, 3 fumbles (1 lost), sacked 15 times, 73 yards rushing on 13 carries

RBs

Leonard Fournette (Bucs) – Played 3 games (3 starts), 227 rushing yards on 57 attempts, 9 catches (12 targets) for 54 receiving yards

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Chiefs) – Played 3 games (3 starts), 116 rushing yards on 22 attempts, 12 catches (12 targets) for 115 yards and 2 TDs.

Darrel Williams (Cardinals) – Played 3 games (0 starts), 66 rushing yards and 1 TD on 9 attempts, 2 catches (4 targets) for 3 yards.

Ty Davis-Price (49ers) – Played one game (0 starts), 33 yards on 14 carries, out for the last two games with a high ankle sprain

WRs/TEs

Ja’Marr Chase (Bengals) – Played 3 games (3 starts), 21 catches (35 targets) for 212 yards, 2 TDs

Russell Gage (Bucs) – Played in 3 games (1 start), 19 catches (21 targets) for 128 yards, 1 TD

Justin Jefferson (Vikings) – Played 3 games (3 starts), 18 catches (29 targets) for 246 yards, 2 TDs

Jarvis Landry (Saints) – Played 3 games (1 start), 11 catches (14) targets) for 139 yards

DJ Chark (Lions) 4 catches – Played 3 games (3 starts), 7 catches (18 targets) for 98 yards, 1 TD

Foster Moreau (Raiders) – Played 3 games (2 starts), 6 catches (9 targets), 74 yards

Stephen Sullivan (Panthers) – Played 2 games (0 starts), 1 catch (1 target) for 13 yards

PKs

Cade York (Browns) – Played 3 games (3 starts), 6 of 6 FG, 7 of 9 extra points for 25 points

OL

La’el Collins (Bengals) – Played 3 games (3 starts), 238 snaps, 2 penalties

Ethan Pocic (Browns) – Played 3 games (3 starts), 219 snaps, 4 special teams snaps, no penalties

Lloyd Cushenberry (Broncos) – Played 3 games (3 starts), 212 snaps, 1 penalty (Note: Cushenberry has started every game (35) of his three-game pro career (missed one game because of an injury) and as a center has snapped every play (2,327) of every game he's played.

Trai Turner (Commanders) – Played 3 games (2 starts), 203 snaps, 2 special teams snaps, 0 penalties

Ed Ingram (Vikings) – Played 3 games (3 starts), 195 snaps, 12 special teams snaps, 1 penalty, 1 FR

Will Clapp (Chargers) – Played 3 games (1 starts), 104 snaps, 11 special teams snaps, 0 penalties

Damien Lewis (Seahawks) – Played 2 games (2 starts), 90 snaps, 2 penalties

Saahdiq Charles (Commanders) – Played 3 games (0 starts), 8 snaps, 5 special teams snaps, 0 penalties

DEFENSE

DL

Al Woods (Seahawks) – Played 3 games (3 starts), 13 tackles (10 solo), 3 TFL, 1 PD, 1 QB hit

Danielle Hunter (Vikings) – Played 3 games (3 starts), 11 tackles (8 solo), 2 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PD, 1 QB hit

Davon Godchaux (Patriots) – Played 3 games (3 starts), 7 tackles (2 solo)

Rashard Lawrence (Cardinals) – Played 3 games (3 starts), 4 tackles (3 solo), 2 TFL

K’Lavon Chaisson (Jaguars) – Played 3 games (0 starts), 3 tackles (2 solo)

Michael Brockers (Lions) – Played 3 games (3 starts), 2 tackles (1 solo), 1 QB hit

Arden Key (Jaguars) – Played 3 games (0 starts), 2 tackles (2 solo), 2 TFL, 1 sack, 1 QB hit, 1 PD

LBs

Devin White (Bucs) – Played 3 games (3 starts), 24 tackles (15 solo), 3 TFL, 3 sacks, 2 PD, 3 QB hits, 1 FF

Patrick Queen (Ravens) – Played 3 games (3 starts), 19 tackles (13 solo), 1 TFL, 1½ sacks, 4 QB hits, 1 PD

Duke Riley (Dolphins) – Played 3 games (1 starts), 13 tackles (9 solo), 1 PD

Kwon Alexander (Jets) – Played 3 games (2 starts), 12 tackles (10 solo), 1 TFL

Jacob Phillips (Browns) – Played 3 games (0 starts), 12 tackles (5 solo), 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PD

DBs

Derek Stingley Jr. (Texans) – Played 3 games (3 starts), 18 tackles (14 solo), 3 PD, 1 sack, 1 QB hit

Grant Delpit (Browns) – Played 3 games (3 starts), 17 tackles (13 solo), 1 PD, 1 INT

Tyrann Mathieu (Saints) – Played 3 games (3 starts), 14 tackles (10 solo), 1 FR

Patrick Peterson (Vikings) ) – Played 3 games (3 starts), 14 tackles (12 solo), 1 TFL, 2 PD

Kristian Fulton (Titans) – Played 2 games (2 starts), 12 tackles (8 solo), 2 TFL, 1 PD, 1 FF

Jalen Mills (Patriots) – Played 3 games (3 starts), 10 tackles (8 solo), 1 PD, 1 INT





Donte Jackson (Panthers) – Played 3 games (3 starts), 9 tackles (9 solo), 1 TFL

Cordale Flott (Giants) – Played 3 games (3 starts), 5 tackles (4 solo)

Jamal Adams (Seahawks) – Played 1 games (1 starts), 3 tackles (3 solo), 1 TFL, 1 PBU (out for the season with torn quad muscle)













DS

Blake Ferguson (Dolphins) – Played 3 games (3 starts), snapped on 11 punts, 2 of 2 field goals, 11 of 11 extra points

Reid Ferguson (Bills) – Played 3 games (3 starts), snapped for 4 punts, 4 of 5 field goals and 11 of 11 extra points











