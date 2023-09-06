The hype has been real for Maason Smith since he stepped foot on LSU's campus prior to the 2021 season. The 5-star defensive tackle made an immediate impact for the Tigers, recording 19 tackles and four sacks as a true freshman. Unfortunately for Smith, his career hasn't gone as planned since then.

After a strong freshman campaign, Smith was voted to the 2022 Preseason All-SEC team, but his sophomore season was cut short after tearing his ACL while celebrating in LSU's season opener against FSU. Smith was set to return in Week one of this season, but was given a one game suspension for receiving improper benefits his freshman year. Now, one year and five days later, Smith will finally return to Tiger Stadium for the first time since 2021.

Despite missing all of the 2022 season, Smith was once again represented on the 2023 Preseason All-SEC team. He's a projected first round pick in next years NFL Draft and should be a huge addition to the Tigers defense the minute he steps on the field.

When asked about how excited he was to have Maason Smith back on the field this week vs. Grambling, Head Coach Brian Kelly had just one word to describe his excitement: "Giddy."

Smith, the 6'5, 297 Ib junior from Houma, Louisiana, will immediately be one of the best players on the field the moment he takes his first snap. The duo of Smith and Mehki Wingo gives LSU two of the premier defensive tackles in all of college football. Teams are going to have to make a decision on who to double team, and whoever they leave one-on-one with the center or the guard, is going to live in the opponents backfield.

While the return of Maason Smith is exciting, he will be on a pitch count this weekend against Grambling. Kelly said that he expects Smith to play "about thirty snaps" in this Saturday's game while he's still trying to get to 100% after his ACL injury.