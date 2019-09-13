Buddy the Wonder Bichon opened his sleepy eyes last Sunday morning after a couple of nudges.

“Why are you waking me up so early?” he said with a yawn. “Don’t you know it’s Sunday, the day everybody sleeps in late?”

“Buddy, you sleep in late every day,” I replied.

“OK, you have a point,” he said,

“I have more than that, I have the weekly results from our SEC football predictions pick contest,” I replied. “I won week 2. I was 12-1, you were 10-3. I’m now in the leading 22-2 to 21-4. I also went 8-4 against the spread to climb back over .500 at 13-11.”

“I’m not interested in spreads unless they involve cold cuts,” Buddy said. “I’m going back to sleep. Wake me up Wednesday at the earliest.”

Northwestern State (0-2) at No. 4 LSU (2-0, 0-0 SEC West), 6:30 p.m., Baton Rouge (SEC Network) Betting line: LSU by 51

It’s LSU coach Ed Orgeron vs. his alma mater where Orgeron teamed with fellow South Lafourche High teammate Bobby Hebert in the early 1980s. They played hard on the field and probably played harder off the field. Picture a duo cut in the mold of John Belushi’s character in the movie “Animal House.” Earlier this week, when asked about what a TV show based on he and Hebert in the 80s would be like, Orgeron concluded that “I’m glad reality TV wasn’t around then.”

The reality of this game is if the Tigers are truly the No. 4 team in the country and a national playoff contender, their approach must be the same as the season opening 55-3 win over Georgia Southern two weeks ago. Total focus for flawless offensive execution, get a five-TD lead by halftime, pull quarterback Joe Burrow at the half or after the first series of the second half and turn the game over to the reserves who need to show the same focus and execution. Offensively, the Tigers must work on throwing to their running backs. Defensively, even without the services of probably several injured starters and playing an offense with a talent level nowhere near what the Tigers faced last week at Texas, LSU's D needs to be in position and play flawless fundamentally. This is a game to correct mistakes before next Saturday's SEC opener at Vanderbilt.



My prediction: Burrow’s Bomb Squad 52, Fightin' Meat Pies 7 Buddy: LSU

No. 2 Alabama (2-0, 0-0 SEC West) at South Carolina (1-1,0-0 SEC East), 2:30 p.m., Columbia (CBS) Betting line: Alabama by 25½

Because of the crazy SEC schedule rotation, Alabama hasn’t played at South Carolina since 2009 when the Steve-Spurrier coached Gamecocks broke the No. 1 Crimson Tide’s 19-game win streak with a 34-21 win that remains ‘Bama coach Nick Saban’s largest SEC defeat margin ever as the Crimson Tide boss. South Carolina, led by the offensive trio of QB Stephen Garcia, future NFL WR Alshon Jeffrey and RB Marcus Lattimore, scored four TDs on all four trips inside Alabama’s 20. There’s nobody on this South Carolina squad with the talent of that trio. South Carolina’s Will Muschamp isn’t in Spurrier’s class as a head coach, True freshman QB Ryan Hilinski is starting his second game in place of injured starter Jake Bentley. There’s no doubt Saban wants to see a high execution level on both sides of the ball, especially in an SEC opener on the road.

My prediction: Nicktators 45, War Chickens 13. Buddy: Alabama

No. 9 Florida (2-0,0-0 SEC East) at Kentucky (2-0, 0-0 SEC East), 6 p.m., Lexington (ESPN) Betting line: Florida by 8½

This game had the promise of being interesting before Kentucky starting QB Terry Wilson sustained a season-ending injury in last Saturday’s win over Eastern Michigan. Starting a junior QB (Sawyer Smith) who joined UK this season as a graduate transfer from Troy is not conducive to the Wildcats handling a Florida defense that leads the nation in sacks with 15 and is second in tackles for losses with 26. Plus, there’s the fact this is a revenge game for Florida since Kentucky beat the Gators last season 27-16 to end a 31-game losing streak against Florida.

My prediction: Swamp Things 45, Blue Grass Felines 17 Buddy: Kentucky

Arkansas State (1-1) at No. 3 Georgia (2-0, 1-0 SEC East), 11 a.m., Athens (ESPN2) Betting line: Georgia by 32½

With a home matchup against Notre Dame a week away, Georgia needs a quicker offensive start than it had a week ago against Murray State. After a 7-7 tie exiting the first quarter, the Bulldogs scored 35 points in the second quarter for a 42-7 halftime lead and finished with a 63-17 win. Junior QB Jake Fromm finished an efficient 10-for-11 for 166 passing yards and a touchdown in the first half while redshirt sophomore Stetson Bennett debuted with two TD passes and a rushing score. Expect more of the same Saturday.

My prediction: Kirby’s Canines 52, Sparkie Arkie 14 Buddy: Georgia



Kent State (1-1) at No. 8 Auburn (2-0, 0-0 SEC West), 7 p.m., Auburn (ESPN2) Betting line: Auburn by 35½

Auburn is playing Alabama coach Nick Saban’s alma mater for the first tine ever. It’s Auburn’s last chance to add polish before diving into seven straight SEC games starting with next Saturday’s date at Texas A&M. With freshman starting quarterback Bo Nix still in the infant stages of his college career, the Tigers are being carried by their defense. Auburn leads the SEC and ranks seventh nationally in third down conversion defense, Opponents are converting at only a .207 rate. The Tigers are even better on plays of 3rd-and-4 or longer, allowing conversions on 4-24 such plays (.167 percent) Auburn’s defense has allowed a total of 13 points and one offensive touchdown in its last seven quarters. Over that span, the Tigers have given up 379 yards of total offense on 111 plays, an average of 3.4 yards per play.

My prediction: War Eagles 42, We gave Nick Saban a degree 7 Buddy: Auburn

Lamar (2-0) at No. 16 Texas A&M (1-1, 0-0 SEC West), 6 p.m., College Station (ESPNU) Betting line: Texas A&M by 43½

Lamar’s goal Saturday is not getting beat by 70 as it did the last and only time it has played A&M. The teams met in 2014 in College Station and the Aggies won 73-3.

I’ll be honest. I never knew Lamar had a football program. I knew it has a basketball program for two reasons. First is I scored 28 points as a junior college player in win at Lamar against its freshman team in the 1975-76 season. Secondly, LSU started its trek to the 1980 Final Four with an opening round win over Lamar in the Midwest Region in Austin.

Enough of the history. A&M’s starters can’t afford to expend too much energy Saturday since the Aggies open SEC play at home vs. Auburn next Saturday.

My prediction: College Station Cadets 56, Low-mar 14 Buddy: Texas A&M

Elsewhere:

Kansas State (2-0) at Mississippi State (2-0, 0-0 SEC West), 11 a.m., Starkville (ESPN) Betting line: Mississippi State by 7½

My prediction: Viva Starkvegas 31, Purple Wildcats 21 Buddy: Kansas State

Chattanooga (1-0) at Tennessee (0-2, 0-0 SEC East), 11 a.m., Knoxville (SEC Network) Betting line: Tennessee by -28

My prediction: Jeremy Pruitt’s Life Support System 35, Chattanooga Choo-Choo 10 Buddy: Tennessee

Colorado State (1-1) at Arkansas (1-1, 0-0 SEC West), 3 p.m., Fayetteville (SEC Network) Betting line: Arkansas by 10½

My prediction: Oinkers 28, Built Ram Tough 24 Buddy: Colorado State

Southeastern Louisiana (1-1) at Ole Miss (1-1, 1-0 SEC West), 6 p.m., Oxford (SEC Network Alternate Channel) Betting line: Ole Miss by 31

My prediction: Johnny Come Lately Rebs 45, Hammond Jungle Cats 21 Buddy: Ole Miss



SE Missouri State (1-1) at Missouri (1-1, 0-0 SEC East), 6:30 p.m., Columbia (SEC Network Alternate Channel) Betting line: Missouri by 34

My prediction: Mizzou-who 50, Compass College 13 Buddy: Missouri

