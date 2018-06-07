A week ago, Mainieri’s Tigers were preparing to take on No. 3 national seed Oregon State in the Corvallis Regional. In a three-day period, LSU went 2-2 in the tournament with the two defeats to the Beavers coming by a combined score of 26-1.

Upon returning to Baton Rouge on Monday, Mainieri began the task of putting a bow on the 2018 season. Mainieri is still in the process of conducting exit interviews with each player in the program.

Moreover, the Major League Baseball draft was taking place Monday through Wednesday – an event which will have a huge impact on the 2019 Tigers season. On top of all of these jobs, Mainieri was completing work putting together the roster for Team USA for which he will be the head coach.

“My least favorite days of the year are the days right after the season ends,” Mainieri said. “There is an absolute finality. You never know what (end of the season) will happen. Meetings with the players start the process of closing the year. Some are sad as you say goodbye to the players.

“Then, there are the ones with the players going off to summer ball where you tell them the areas they need to improve. Add to that the meetings are taking place with the major league draft going on. You know how much this draft will have on next year’s team. It is pretty stressful.”

LSU normally is preparing for a super-regional series. The Tigers have won seven regional tournaments since Mainieri became coach in 2007. The Corvallis Regional was only the third one in which LSU did not come away with the title.

“The 2018 season was not close to LSU standards,” Mainieri said. “I will readily admit that. This was one of the most difficult seasons for me. You do the best you can evaluating players. Some guys do not perform at the level they can. But, the year was not a total disaster.

“We won 39 games. We were second in the SEC tournament. We finished second in a regional which was the toughest for a two-seed. Everybody has a down year. Florida went 30-31 in 2013. UCLA went 25-31 the year after winning the national championship. This was our down year.”

LSU’s chances of avoiding another down year greatly improved with the results of this week’s MLB draft. It appears the Tigers will lose four underclassmen – catcher Hunter Feduccia, third baseman Jake Slaughter and pitcher Nick Bush and Cam Sanders.

Most importantly, LSU will hold on to their three most talented players – outfielders Antoine Duplantis and Zach Watson and pitcher Zack Hess. In addition, the Tigers will probably lose only three of their signees – shortstop Brice Turang, outfielder Elijah Cabell and pitcher Levi Kelly.

“In all my years of coaching, this is the luckiest we have been with the draft,” Mainieri said. “With the exception of Brice Turang, everything could not have gone any better for us. I am glad those guys who are leaving have gotten the opportunity to sign. This is the right time for them to sign.

“I hadn’t anticipated any of the three (Duplantis, Watson and Hess) coming back next year. I expected all of them to sign. Now, all three are coming back. That’s a pretty good core of returning players. It’s better than this year and then we have added some of the top recruits in the country.”

According to Mainieri, none of the injured pitchers need anything more than rest. The doctors finally found the reason for Nick Storz’ pain – a tear in his lat muscle. Ma’Khail Hilliard and AJ Labas will take the summer off from throwing. Outfielder Nick Webre and pitcher Taylor Petersen will transfer.