In each of the last six seasons, the Tigers have been a national seed and regional host. But, what has occurred the past two weekends has probably eliminated LSU from being in contention for a national seed and a regional host.

The Tigers have dropped their past two SEC series on the road – getting swept at South Carolina and losing two out of three at Ole Miss. With nine SEC games remaining on the schedule, LSU has a 10-11 conference record – good for an eighth-place tie in the overall conference standings.

The Tigers’ RPI sits in the 50s primarily because of their horrendous record away from The Box. LSU is 3-13 in road and neutral-site games – heading for their worst record away from home in 40 years. The Tigers were 2-18 in games away from The Old Box in 1978.

LSU is only two games ahead of Tennessee, the No. 13 team in the standings. Twelve teams qualify for the SEC tournament. So, the Tigers are not assured of being in the postseason as they prepare for a series against Arkansas at The Box. Because of semester exams, there is no midweek game this week.

“We are not in an enviable situation,” LSU coach Paul Mainieri said. “With the position we’re in, we have to make a slight adjustment to our goals. We haven’t qualified for the SEC tournament and we are not a NCAA tournament right now.

“We have eight straight games at home. That should be a big lift for us. This is no time to feel sorry for ourselves. We are physically tired and mentally worn out after these last two weekends on the road. We gave the guys two days off. We have got to do the job now when we come back.”

The Tigers did just enough to lose the series against Ole Miss in Oxford. LSU had a 7-4 lead in the rubber game heading into the bottom of the seventh. Caleb Gilbert, who had thrown four scoreless innings, gave up three hits and two runs to start the seventh.

However, it appeared Gilbert was going to take a 7-6 lead out of the inning. Shortstop Hal Hughes then misplayed a potential inning-ending double play ball. Thomas Dillard followed with a three-run homer which put Ole Miss on top 9-7.

“Our bullpen is not the strongest bullpen we have ever had,” Mainieri said. “Caleb was awesome for four innings. He gives up two runs, but we are still going to have the lead if we don’t make the error. Caleb was facing one of the best hitting teams in the country. He is going to give up some hits.”

Mainieri made it a point to say that the offense did not do enough in the series finale. The Tigers had seven runs after the top of the third. LSU didn’t score again until the ninth. The Tigers loaded the base with no outs and only scored one run.

“People see we scored eight runs and think our offense was fine,” Mainieri said. “We had seven runs after three inning and we had no runs the next five innings. Sometimes our pitchers have been hit hard. Sometimes our offense hasn’t done enough.”

Shortstop Josh Smith was taken out of the second game of the series at Ole Miss when his back was giving him problems. Smith is scheduled to see the doctor again early this week.

Mainieri is confident LSU can begin a winning streak on the upcoming homestand – three games against Arkansas, one game against McNeese State, three games against Alabama and one game against Northwestern State. Then, LSU closes the regular season with three games at Auburn.

“Some people see this season as a total loss,” Mainieri said. “I don’t see it that way. We’re still going to be fighting until the end of the year. It’s not over yet. Maybe I am a dreamer. I just imagine us being on a tremendous winning streak in the last three weeks and the SEC tournament.”