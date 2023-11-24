The Matchup

No. 14 LSU vs Texas A&M Game Time: Saturday, November 25th at 11am CT TV Network: ESPN Radio: 98.1 (Baton Rouge), 105.3 (New Orleans), 103.7 (Lafayette) Spread: LSU -11.5 Over/Under: 66.5

There's plenty of storylines surrounding this SEC west divisional matchup. You've got the recent firing of Jimbo Fisher, recruiting battles, Jayden Daniels' Heisman campaign, Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr's Biletnikoff award campaign and of course there's good old-fashioned revenge. Last season it was the Aggies that got the better of LSU winning 38-23 in College Station. Can LSU return the favor in 2023 and keep LSU head coach Brian Kelly's march towards a second 10-win season alive? DeathVallyInsider.com staff and special guest prognosticator Chris Doering of the SEC Network "Make the Call" and give their predictions for LSU's 11am showdown with Texas A&M. On to the picks.

Jefferson D. Powell - DeathValleyInsider.com Publisher

Texas A&M is a team that's recruited really well and built a football roster full of talented players, the product on the field just hasn't lived up to the expectations in College Station. That ultimately led to Jimbo Fisher's demise and Texas A&M's search for his replacement. Still yet, this is a very talented team. This is probably the best defense that LSU has faced all season, and despite LSU being an -11.5 point favorite, I'm not ready to dismiss the Aggies so easily. Max Johnson is listed as day-to-day with an injury and his status will certainly play a big part in how this game goes. If he goes, I could see this game turning into a shootout and the Aggies potentially keeping things close. If he doesn't, I could easily see Jayden Daniels and this LSU offense pulling away from the Aggies and winning by multiple scores. So his status will be key to monitor leading up to kickoff. With all that said, The Aggies haven't won in Baton Rouge since the mid 90's and I know it's an 11AM game and we won't have the lore of Tiger Stadium under the lights at night, but this has turned into a pretty big rivalry in the SEC West and both of these fan bases really want to win this game. I still feel like the Tigers are going to come out and play with a chip on their shoulder and try to set their offensive playmakers up for big statistical performances to make their final cases for their respective awards. Texas A&M's defense is good, they've been really good and while you can say it's probably the best defense LSU has seen to date; I think that goes the other way also as the offense that defense will see Saturday is and has been the No.1 offense just about all season long. I think the Tigers will put up a lot of points at home and if Max Johnson plays it could be closer, but I still like LSU's chances at home with this offense. Jefferson's Pick: LSU 45-31

Luke Hubbard - DeathValleyInsider.com Analyst

Somehow we're already at the regular season finale. The Tigers of LSU take on the Aggies of Texas A&M and we should be in for a good matchup. The high-powered LSU offense will be tested by the No. 8 total defense in the nation. Nobody has been able to figure out and stop this Tigers offense, and while A&M's might be the toughest test of the season, I don't see them figuring out a way to slow down the best player in the country, Jayden Daniels. The Aggies may also down to their third string quarterback, Jaylen Henderson if Max Johnson doesn't play. He's a QB who can beat you with his arm and his legs, so the Tigers need to play disciplined football. The defense has had their fair share of struggles this year, and I don't think they'll totally neutralize this Aggies offense, but I think they can do enough for LSU's offense to outscore them. Luke's Pick: LSU 42-30

Kenny Van Doren - DeathValleyInsider.com Recruiting Analyst

The Aggies limited their last two opponents — Mississippi State and Abilene Christian — to 10 points each, but now have to end their regular season against arguably the most dynamic scorer in college football. Texas A&M is allowing 3.1 yards per rush this season and nearly seven yards per pass attempt. For Jayden Daniels, a strong run defense hasn’t limited him before. The quarterback broke out 130 yards against Missouri, 163 against Alabama and more recently 234 against Florida. Playing in Tiger Stadium, the LSU offense has the keys to continue its dominant scoring stretch. The defensive side of the ball is facing an improved Max Johnson, who threw for 554 yards on a 70.83 completion percentage but also a banged up one. Johnson, who is day-to-day, didn’t play last week against Abilene Christian as sophomore Jaylen Henderson took the start. Given a banged-up offense for the Aggies, I have the Tigers easily taking their final regular season game of the season. In the final chapter of his Heisman run, Daniels has the opportunity to show out through the air and on the ground to keep LSU’s chances of a respected bowl invite alive. Kenny's Pick: LSU 42-24



