Making the Call: Predictions for LSU vs Alabama

(Photo by Scott Clause)

The Matchup

No. 15 LSU vs No. 11 Alabama Time: Saturday, November 9th at 6:30pm CT Place: Tiger Stadium TV: ABC Radio: 98.1 (Baton Rouge), 870/105.3 (New Orleans), 790 (Houston) Spread: Alabama -2.5 O/U: 58

LSU and Alabama will square off on Saturday night in Death Valley. This will be the third consecutive year these two teams have been ranked inside the top-20 in their annual meeting, and this game might just have higher stakes than the other two. This is virtually a College Football Playoff elimination game. Both teams have two losses on the year, and even with the expanded playoff, it would be really tough to make the CFP with three losses. We should get treated to another classic LSU vs Alabama game on Saturday night, and we're going to try to predict how it will all go down.

Jefferson Powell - DeathValleyInsider.com Publisher

What an environment Death Valley is going to be on Saturday night. Another night game in Tiger Stadium, the lights and sounds of the Tiger faithful, it's going to be loud, and it will probably be the most electric place in all of college football on Saturday night. But will all that be enough? The Tigers enter the weekend as +2.5-point dogs. They've had extra time to prepare for Alabama and this matchup will be a pivotal matchup for the expanded college football playoffs. The winner stays in the hunt and the loser is all but finished. LSU is going to have a crazy home field advantage on Saturday night, I'm just not sure that's going to be enough to make the difference. LSU has struggled against mobile quarterbacks, and I know they've had an extra week for Blake Baker and Brian Kelly to get this defense ready for Jalen Milroe and the Alabama offense. I know I'm not going to make many friends in Baton Rouge with this pick, but I think it's going to be a close one heading into the final minutes and I think Jalen Milroe makes a big play late in the game to seal a close win for the Tide, all but eliminating LSU's playoff hopes for 2024. Prediction: Alabama 34, LSU 30



Luke Hubbard - DeathValleyInsider.com Analyst

Alabama will march into Death Valley hoping to win back-to-back games over the Tigers, but LSU hopes they can fend of the Tide and win their second straight home matchup vs Alabama since 2004 and 2006. To be completely honest, I think Alabama is the slightly better team. I know the public is down on them because they lost to Vanderbilt, but this is still a very talented roster with a great coach. I'd probably pick the Tide on a neutral field, but Tiger Stadium is no neutral field. We some some voodoo stuff take place against Ole Miss, so I don't think I can pick against LSU at home, at night and with Game Day on site. Prediction: LSU 34, Alabama 31

Tina Howell - DeathValleyInsider.com Writer

It is rivalry week and LSU vs. Bama is always a good one. But this one is particularly important because both teams are 6-2 and a spot in CFP are on the line. With Nick Saban gone, the Crimson Tide has managed to put together a good season this year, BUT they have struggled on the road this year and Tiger Stadium is one of the toughest places to come in and play at. Fans will be fired up Saturday night, so Bama will have to start fast and take that element out of the game early. LSU has struggled with mobile QBs so containing Jalen Milroe is key. Also, Nussmeier must have a mistake-free game, unlike what happened vs. Texas A & M. So, this one will all come down to the defenses. Truthfully, I have wavered all week on who will win this game. My gut feeling is unfortunately, LSU will lose in a very close one. Hope I am wrong. Prediction: Alabama 27 - LSU 24

Carter Chandler - DeathValleyInsider.com Analyst

Alabama vs. LSU will be can’t miss TV on Saturday night. The winner will stay alive and have a chance at the College Football Playoffs. The loser will reach three losses and will be eliminated from playoff contention. Everything is on the line between the Tigers and Tide. LSU needs to find a run game early on so that they can complement the passing game. Obviously, the defense will need to contain Jalen Milroe from running all over the field like he did last year against the Tigers. I think this will be a tight contest; a big question will be how the weather is. Will it have an effect on the game? We will find out Saturday night in Death Valley. I have the Tigers winning this game close over Alabama. Prediction: LSU 31, Alabama 27

