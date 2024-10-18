Making the Call: Predictions for LSU vs Arkansas

(Photo by Scott Clause)

The Matchup

No. 8 LSU at Arkansas Time: Saturday, October 19th at 6pm CT Place: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium TV: ESPN Radio: 98.1 (Baton Rouge), 870/105.3 (New Orleans), 790 (Houston) Spread: LSU -2.5 O/U: 55.5

The Battle for the Boot kicks off in just a couple days now, and we should yet again be treated to a fun, but hard fought football game. LSU and Arkansas are bitter rivals who, for the last four years, have treated us to one-score games. In 2022, it was a 13-10 LSU win in freezing cold temperatures, while in 2023 it was a 34-31 LSU win on a warm September night in Tiger Stadium. Needless to say, I don't think any of us know exactly what's going to happen, but we know it probably won't be a blowout.

Jefferson Powell - DeathValleyInsider.com Publisher

This series has been really close over the last couple of years and I think we'll be in store for another close battle this weekend as well. Vegas has the Tigers as a -2.5 favorite, my gut instinct is that they'll cover but given the history between these two teams and this being a tough test on the road, I don't love that spread. In the end, I do think LSU wins this game. I think it'll be another close one, and someone is going to make a play late in the game to seal or steal the win. I think Nussmeier is going to do it again, but this time he seals it with his legs and LSU wins another one score game in this series. Prediction: LSU 27, Arkansas 21

Luke Hubbard - DeathValleyInsider.com Analyst

Like we mentioned earlier, these two teams have treated us to some close game over the past four seasons. While on paper I think LSU has the advantage, I'm not so sure LSU will see a big win on Saturday. What I think this game comes down to is Taylen Green. Is he going to play? If so, how healthy is he really? Will he still be a big threat with his legs? We don't really have answers to any of these questions just yet, so it's hard to make a prediction. If he plays and isn't too limited, I think LSU wins a really close game. If he's out or he plays, but is limited, I think LSU wins by a touchdown. Sam Pittman seems pretty confident he's going to go, so I'll say LSU wins by three. Prediction: LSU 24, Arkansas 21

Carter Chandler - DeathValleyInsider.com Analyst

LSU is going to have their hands full on Saturday night in Fayetteville. A big match up against a solid Arkansas team who is coming off a top five win at home over Tennessee and a bye week. While it is always a battle against Arkansas, the last four years have all been decided by a field goal in each game. LSU being 3-1 in that stretch. There are two observations I have for this game. One, Whit Weeks has been so great for the Tigers this year, LSU needs to keep him in position to make the plays he has been making all year. LSU really needs to contain Taylen Green, as it looks like he will be playing Saturday night. Green can really run around the whole field, so it is essential that the LSU’s defense can limit the damage. Two, CJ Daniels has been upgraded to probable. Simply just having his presence is so important to the offense, as he can free up Kyren Lacy and Mason Taylor, so look for the offense to move the ball around the yard on Saturday. To no surprise I think this game is going to be close the whole way and it wouldn’t be surprising if LSU is losing for a chunk of the game like they are so accustomed to. However, LSU pulls away with a win on the road against a gritty Arkansas team. Prediction: LSU 30, Arkansas 24

Riley McFerran - HawgBeat.com Managing Editor