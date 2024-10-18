Making the Call: Predictions for LSU vs Arkansas

in other news
Brian Kelly breaks down LSU's rushing issues
Brian Kelly said they had issues at every level in the run game against Ole Miss.
The state of the SEC
LSU is sitting pretty at third place in the SEC through seven weeks.
Multiple teams working to flip four-star WR CJ Wiley
LSU is in the mix for FSU commit, CJ Wiley.
Tuesdays with Gorney: Ten predictions after a wild football weekend
Adam Gorney makes a couple of recruiting predictions for LSU.
2027 four-star TE Ahmad Hudson reflects on LSU visit
Hudson ranks as Rivals' 13th best overall prospect in the 2027 class.
The Matchup
No. 8 LSU at Arkansas
Time: Saturday, October 19th at 6pm CT
Place: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
TV: ESPN
Radio: 98.1 (Baton Rouge), 870/105.3 (New Orleans), 790 (Houston)
Spread: LSU -2.5
O/U: 55.5
The Battle for the Boot kicks off in just a couple days now, and we should yet again be treated to a fun, but hard fought football game.
LSU and Arkansas are bitter rivals who, for the last four years, have treated us to one-score games. In 2022, it was a 13-10 LSU win in freezing cold temperatures, while in 2023 it was a 34-31 LSU win on a warm September night in Tiger Stadium. Needless to say, I don't think any of us know exactly what's going to happen, but we know it probably won't be a blowout.
Jefferson Powell - DeathValleyInsider.com Publisher
This series has been really close over the last couple of years and I think we'll be in store for another close battle this weekend as well. Vegas has the Tigers as a -2.5 favorite, my gut instinct is that they'll cover but given the history between these two teams and this being a tough test on the road, I don't love that spread.
In the end, I do think LSU wins this game. I think it'll be another close one, and someone is going to make a play late in the game to seal or steal the win. I think Nussmeier is going to do it again, but this time he seals it with his legs and LSU wins another one score game in this series.
Prediction: LSU 27, Arkansas 21
Luke Hubbard - DeathValleyInsider.com Analyst
Like we mentioned earlier, these two teams have treated us to some close game over the past four seasons. While on paper I think LSU has the advantage, I'm not so sure LSU will see a big win on Saturday.
What I think this game comes down to is Taylen Green. Is he going to play? If so, how healthy is he really? Will he still be a big threat with his legs?
We don't really have answers to any of these questions just yet, so it's hard to make a prediction. If he plays and isn't too limited, I think LSU wins a really close game. If he's out or he plays, but is limited, I think LSU wins by a touchdown. Sam Pittman seems pretty confident he's going to go, so I'll say LSU wins by three.
Prediction: LSU 24, Arkansas 21
Carter Chandler - DeathValleyInsider.com Analyst
LSU is going to have their hands full on Saturday night in Fayetteville. A big match up against a solid Arkansas team who is coming off a top five win at home over Tennessee and a bye week. While it is always a battle against Arkansas, the last four years have all been decided by a field goal in each game. LSU being 3-1 in that stretch.
There are two observations I have for this game. One, Whit Weeks has been so great for the Tigers this year, LSU needs to keep him in position to make the plays he has been making all year. LSU really needs to contain Taylen Green, as it looks like he will be playing Saturday night. Green can really run around the whole field, so it is essential that the LSU’s defense can limit the damage. Two, CJ Daniels has been upgraded to probable. Simply just having his presence is so important to the offense, as he can free up Kyren Lacy and Mason Taylor, so look for the offense to move the ball around the yard on Saturday.
To no surprise I think this game is going to be close the whole way and it wouldn’t be surprising if LSU is losing for a chunk of the game like they are so accustomed to. However, LSU pulls away with a win on the road against a gritty Arkansas team.
Prediction: LSU 30, Arkansas 24
Riley McFerran - HawgBeat.com Managing Editor
Since Pittman was hired in 2020, these matchups have all been decided by exactly three points. That’s a trend I’m going to stick with, because this should be a competitive, back-and-forth contest between two “rival” programs.
Both teams find offensive success, get turnovers and make big plays. But I think the final result will be determined by who has the ball last, and I trust Arkansas’ defense to get a key stop when it’s leaned on to do so.
With the lights on in crunch time, though, Arkansas’ offense comes through at the end of the game to secure a walk-off field goal victory.
Prediction: Arkansas 27, LSU 24
