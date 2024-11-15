Making the Call: Predictions for LSU vs Florida

(Photo by Doug Engle)

The Matchup

No. 22 LSU vs Florida Time: Saturday, November 15th at 2:30pm CT Place: The Swamp TV: ESPN Radio: 98.1 (Baton Rouge), 870/105.3 (New Orleans), 790 (Houston) Spread: LSU -4.5 O/U: 55

LSU and Florida are set to square off in the Swamp at 2:30pm on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers, despite having three losses, are still in play for the SEC Championship, meaning they could still sneak into the CFP and potentially even earn a bye. Even though Florida's season is essentially over, they would love nothing more than to completely ends LSU's playoff chances. This matchup will come down to two things: Can LSU stop DJ Lagway from running all over them? And can Garrett Nussmeier limit the turnovers? I guess we'll have to wait and see.

Jefferson Powell - DeathValleyInsider.com Publisher

Florida's only chance to win this game lies heavily on how "available" DJ Lagway is. Without him, LSU should coast to a relatively easy multi score win. The bad news for the Tigers is that Lagway is expected to not only be available, but he's expected to play. With that said, I still think LSU wins, but... Lagway is another one of those mobile QB's that has given LSU fits over the last couple of weeks. If I'm Billy Napier, I've already watched the Texas A&M and Alabama film multiple times and I'm working on a gameplan to get Lagway out in open space and try to expose LSU's defense much the same way that Texas A&M and Alabama have done over the last three weeks. Lagway can certainly run the ball, he poses a read option threat and has the speed and athleticism to make LSU's defense pay, but he's much more than just a mobile quarterback. The problem with this is the hamstring. While he's expected to play, there is virtually no chance that he's completely healed. So how much of a hinderance will it be? We don't yet know. The other thing is this. Despite what we might think about LSU's defensive efforts over the last three weeks, LSU has some of the best coaches in the game working on finding out answers and correcting those mishaps on defense. I have a hard time imagining Blake Baker not getting his guys dialed in for another mobile threat. I just don't see this defense getting gashed in the same manner we saw from Marcel Reed and Jalen Milroe. If they do, then there's a much, much bigger problem. Prediction: LSU 34, Florida 20



Luke Hubbard - DeathValleyInsider.com Analyst

Yesterday, Billy Napier confirmed that DJ Lagway will play on Saturday versus LSU. He's an atheltic freak who is a threat to rush for 100+ yards. We've seen mobile QBs decimate LSU's defense in the last two games, so their main focus needs to be making him throw the football. While I don't think he'll be as much of a rushing threat as Milroe or Reed were, I think he'll still give the Tigers defense some issues. I think Nuss has a bounce back game though and the defense gets just enough stops for LSU to win this game. Prediction: LSU 27, Florida 23

Tina Howell - DeathValleyInsider.com Writer

Both teams come into this game needing the win after a losing their last two games. LSU, who was absolutely embarrassed at home by Alabama is now sitting at 6-3 and hanging on for dear life at a shot to make the playoffs. Meanwhile, Florida is much worse off at 4-5 and has no chance at the postseason. They can only hope to win 2 more and get a bowl game. The key to this game is quarterback play as Nussmeier has got to get the turnovers under control. He ranks 2nd in the SEC with 2,866 yards and 21 touchdowns. BUT he has 11 interceptions, which rank 2nd highest. Bottom line, LSU is the better team in this matchup. If Nussmeier can get back to earlier form, the Gators just will not be able to stop the Tigers' offense. Prediction: LSU 31 - Florida 27

Carter Chandler - DeathValleyInsider.com Analyst