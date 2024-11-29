Making the Call: Predictions for LSU vs Oklahoma

(Photo by Associated Press)

The Matchup

LSU vs Oklahoma Time: Saturday, November 30th at 6:00pm CT Place: Tiger Stadium TV: ESPN Radio: 98.1 (Baton Rouge), 870/105.3 (New Orleans), 790 (Houston) Spread: LSU -6 O/U: 47.5

LSU and Oklahoma will close out their respective regular seasons on Saturday night as Tiger Stadium gets one final night game before we drop the curtain on the Tigers 2024 regular season. Both teams enter Saturday's contest falling short of their expectations heading into 2024, and both teams will be looking to end 2024 on a positive note as they'll both look to improve their bowl standing heading into bowl season. How will things play out? DeathValleyInsider.com staff give their predictions for Saturday's matchup and how they see things playing out.

Jefferson Powell - DeathValleyInsider.com Publisher

To say that LSU has underachieved expectations in 2024 would be an understatement. Brian Kelly was expected to have this team fighting for a spot in the College Football Playoff and things kind of derailed following a crushing loss to Texas A&M. They'll close things out Saturday night in Death Valley as the Tigers look for their eighth win and an opportunity to impress bowl committees to try and improve their post season standing. The spread being at -6 right now to me, feels low. I think that's a product of LSU not being able to pull away from a very tough Vanderbilt squad and Oklahoma's surprising rout of Alabama. I think the Tigers will find a way to close things out strong in 2024 and Brian Kelly and the rest of the Tiger coaching staff will have this team ready to compete and finish 2024 with one final win in Tiger Stadium. I expect the defense to have a strong showing fueled by rising playmaker Whit Weeks and I look for Garrett Nussmeier and the offense to have one of their better showings over the last several weeks. I like the Tigers to win by two scores in this one. Prediction: LSU 34, Oklahoma 24

Luke Hubbard - DeathValleyInsider.com Analyst

The Tigers close out a disappointing regular season with a home game against Oklahoma. The Sooners have a stout defense that is really good against the run, so LSU is going to have to rely on Garrett Nussmeier’s arm on Saturday. The Tigers offense finally got back on track last week against Vanderbilt, but this weekend is a much tougher task. That being said, I don’t think Oklahoma’s offense can keep up with LSU’s. Prediction: LSU 24, Oklahoma 20

Tina Howell - DeathValleyInsider.com Writer

LSU will close out their 2024 season at home against the Oklahoma Sooners. The Tigers' defense will have to be on their toes again as they face another mobile quarterback in Jackson Arnold and Garrett Nussmeier will have to have another good game like last week against Vanderbilt. Just going off gut instincts, I think LSU closes out their season with a win in Tiger Stadium

Prediction: LSU 27 - Oklahoma 24

Carter Chandler - DeathValleyInsider.com Analyst