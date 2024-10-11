Making the Call: Predictions for LSU vs Ole Miss

(Photo by Petre Thomas)

The Matchup

No. 9 Ole Miss at No. 13 LSU Time: Saturday, October 12th at 6:30pm CT Place: Tiger Stadium TV: ABC Radio: 98.1 (Baton Rouge), 870/105.3 (New Orleans), 790 (Houston) Spread: Ole Miss -3 O/U: 62

The LSU Tigers and Ole Miss Rebels will meet in Death Valley on Saturday night for one of the more anticipated matchups of the season. Last year, these two met in September in a game that saw 100+ points put on the scoreboard, and while we should still see a lot of points, I don't think we'll be seeing that kind of shootout again. The Tigers enter the game 4-1 with a 1-0 SEC record while the Rebels are 5-1 with a 1-1 SEC record. If the Tigers can get the dub, they'll be in a really good spot heading into back-to-back road games at Arkansas and Texas A&M. As for the Rebels, a loss would be catastrophic to their season. Two SEC losses in three games would just about eliminate them from SEC Championship contention. This game has some very high stakes, and it should be an incredible game. Here are our predictions for this Saturday's game:

Jefferson Powell - DeathValleyInsider.com Publisher

Death Valley will be rocking in what should be one of the best environments in college football on Saturday night. The Tigers are coming off a bye week with extra prep time and the winner of this game will get a very important feather in their figurative college football playoff cap. Ole Miss hasn't won in Tiger Stadium since 2008, but this could be one of the best Ole Miss teams to make the trip to Baton Rouge in the last two decades. The rebels will bring their No.1 run defense to town and are probably the best defense this Tigers team has faced to date. Both offenses are good and both offenses will score points, I think this game is going to come down to which defense can make the most plays and Ole Miss is already a better defensive team than LSU and with the Tigers coming in banged up and shorthanded with multiple defensive starters out, I have to give the edge to Ole Miss. The Tigers offense will keep them in the game, and I do think they'll have an opportunity to win it late, but I like the Rebels in a one score game. Prediction: Ole Miss 34, LSU 27

Luke Hubbard - DeathValleyInsider.com Analyst

This should be one of the more fun matchups this weekend. Both teams have a loss on their record already and desperately need to win this game, because two losses by week seven with a full SEC schedule ahead makes it very tough to compete for the playoffs. I think we're going to see a lot of offense again, but not quite as much as last year. Both teams have improved on the defensive side of the ball (Ole Miss a bit more than LSU), so I think this game comes down to who can get the last stop. I've gone back-and-forth all week on this, but when I woke up this morning, my gut is telling me Ole Miss wins a close game. The crowd is going to make it tough, but if Tre Harris plays, I think their passing offense is just too explosive for LSU to stop. Prediction: Ole Miss 35, LSU 31

Tina Howell - DeathValleyInsider.com Writer

A Saturday night SEC showdown in Death Valley... This will no doubt be a good matchup between two rival teams in LSU and Ole Miss, who both come into this game with just one loss. While I compliment Garrett Nussmeier's play this season, he can't carry the whole team on his back, and I don't think the Tigers' defense will be able to stop Lane Kiffin's game plan. Injuries aside, they are just not as consistent as they should be at this point in the season. This will be a close, back and forth game but unfortunately, LSU will fall to 4-2 after Saturday night. Prediction: Ole Miss 37 - LSU 34





Carter Chandler - DeathValleyInsider.com Analyst

This is going to be a great match up between Ole Miss and LSU. I think on paper and what we have seen thus far that Ole Miss is the better team. The question is, will LSU be able to make the stops that they didn’t make last year? I think yes. Don’t get me wrong, LSU is going to give up a lot of points, but I think they can cause a huge turnover late in the game to help bring them to victory. Both teams are very banged up. It will be interesting to see at kickoff which players are playing and which players are not playing. Both teams have key players that are hurt. LSU will have to stop the big plays, but with a fast and explosive offense that Ole Miss has, I don’t think that will be possible. On any other Saturday I would pick Ole Miss to win this game, but there is no way Ole Miss is going to come into Death Valley on the night the historic venue is celebrating 100 years and win at night. The crowd will play a factor 100% and Tiger Stadium is going to be ROCKING! Prediction: LSU 44, Ole Miss 41

