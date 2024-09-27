Making the Call: Predictions for LSU vs South Alabama

in other news
The Matchup
No. 14 LSU vs South Alabama
Time: Saturday, September 28th at 6:45 pm CT
Place: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, Louisiana
TV: SEC Network
Radio: 98.1 (Baton Rouge), 870/105.3 (New Orleans), 790 (Houston)
Spread: LSU -21.5
O/U: 65
The LSU Tigers host the South Alabama Jaguars in their final non-conference game of the season this Saturday. Both teams boast a high powered offense with a suspect defense, so we should see a lot of points put on the board this weekend.
The Tigers desperately need to win this game to avoid heading into SEC play with two losses. They'll need to limit the big play and make sure they play disciplined defense in order to slow down a South Alabama offense that's averaging 67.5 points per game over their last two matchups.
Can LSU get to 4-1 before their first bye week? Can South Alabama pull off a stunner in Death Valley? Find out what we think below.
Jefferson Powell - DeathValleyInsider.com Publisher
This line is one of those lines that makes you think. Depending on where you look, you can get LSU as good as -20.5. I know a lot of the national media has been on the South Alabama train the last couple of weeks; after starting the year 0-2, the Jaguars have put together a couple of impressive wins. They put up basketball numbers on their way to an 87-10 win over Northwestern state and then followed that up with an impressive 48-14 win on the road against App State.
That's all fine and well, but I have a hard time imagining Major Applewhite's team going blow for blow with this LSU offense. Does the LSU defense have some concerns? Absolutely. Do they still have kinks to work out? They sure do. I just don't see the Jaguars keeping pace, and LSU's defense should see some favorable matchups up front.
Now I'm not saying to go take out a second mortgage and throw it on LSU, but I think LSU wins and I think they win by more than three scores.
Prediction: LSU 57, South Alabama 20
Luke Hubbard - DeathValleyInsider.com Analyst
There are three guarantees in life: death, taxes and a lot of points going up on the scoreboard this Saturday. Both of these teams rank top-50 in scoring offense and give up more than 25 points per contest.
The Jags offense consists of a lot of young, but very explosive players. Their quarterback has totaled over 1,000 yards and scored 10 touchdowns to no interceptions this season. On top of that they have a freshman running back who's averaging over 9 yards per carry and has scored six touchdowns on 37 attempts.
If LSU wants to move to 4-1 on the year, they need to play disciplined defense. Their offense should be just fine, but they can't allow the Jaguars to hang around in this game or things could get scary quick.
Prediction: LSU 42, South Alabama 24
Carter Chandler - DeathValleyInsider.com Analyst
I personally have seen a few things on social media about how LSU is going to lose this Saturday and how the LSU defense won’t stop South Alabama. Look, I get they have a great offense, but in all seriousness it is South Alabama. I respect the school and the things they are doing over there but this is LSU and there is business to be taken care of. I do think South Alabama is going to score some points on LSU’s defense but there is no way that South Alabama is going to stop LSU’s offense. I would not be surprised if we see another slow start from LSU but the Tigers will pull away and wear them out in the second half just like we have seen from the other games this year. I think this is great week to really focus on stopping the run like we saw against UCLA. Also, it is another great opportunity for this defense to work on communication and really clean up the mistakes and mental errors Brian Kelly has really emphasized on.
I think it will be another great outing from Nussmeier and I have two predictions. Garrett Nussmeier throws for five touchdowns on Saturday and CJ Daniels finally finds the endzone. With that…
Score Prediction: LSU 52, South Alabama 24
