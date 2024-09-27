Making the Call: Predictions for LSU vs South Alabama

(Photo by Stephen Lew)

The Matchup

No. 14 LSU vs South Alabama Time: Saturday, September 28th at 6:45 pm CT Place: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: SEC Network Radio: 98.1 (Baton Rouge), 870/105.3 (New Orleans), 790 (Houston) Spread: LSU -21.5 O/U: 65

The LSU Tigers host the South Alabama Jaguars in their final non-conference game of the season this Saturday. Both teams boast a high powered offense with a suspect defense, so we should see a lot of points put on the board this weekend. The Tigers desperately need to win this game to avoid heading into SEC play with two losses. They'll need to limit the big play and make sure they play disciplined defense in order to slow down a South Alabama offense that's averaging 67.5 points per game over their last two matchups. Can LSU get to 4-1 before their first bye week? Can South Alabama pull off a stunner in Death Valley? Find out what we think below.

Jefferson Powell - DeathValleyInsider.com Publisher

This line is one of those lines that makes you think. Depending on where you look, you can get LSU as good as -20.5. I know a lot of the national media has been on the South Alabama train the last couple of weeks; after starting the year 0-2, the Jaguars have put together a couple of impressive wins. They put up basketball numbers on their way to an 87-10 win over Northwestern state and then followed that up with an impressive 48-14 win on the road against App State. That's all fine and well, but I have a hard time imagining Major Applewhite's team going blow for blow with this LSU offense. Does the LSU defense have some concerns? Absolutely. Do they still have kinks to work out? They sure do. I just don't see the Jaguars keeping pace, and LSU's defense should see some favorable matchups up front. Now I'm not saying to go take out a second mortgage and throw it on LSU, but I think LSU wins and I think they win by more than three scores. Prediction: LSU 57, South Alabama 20

Luke Hubbard - DeathValleyInsider.com Analyst

There are three guarantees in life: death, taxes and a lot of points going up on the scoreboard this Saturday. Both of these teams rank top-50 in scoring offense and give up more than 25 points per contest. The Jags offense consists of a lot of young, but very explosive players. Their quarterback has totaled over 1,000 yards and scored 10 touchdowns to no interceptions this season. On top of that they have a freshman running back who's averaging over 9 yards per carry and has scored six touchdowns on 37 attempts. If LSU wants to move to 4-1 on the year, they need to play disciplined defense. Their offense should be just fine, but they can't allow the Jaguars to hang around in this game or things could get scary quick. Prediction: LSU 42, South Alabama 24

Carter Chandler - DeathValleyInsider.com Analyst