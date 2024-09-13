(Photo by Scott Clause)

The Matchup

No. 16 LSU at South Carolina Time: Saturday, September 14th at 11am CT Place: Williams-Bryce Stadium, Columbia, South Carolina TV: ESPN/ABC Radio: 98.1 (Baton Rouge), 870/105.3 (New Orleans), 790 (Houston) Spread: LSU -7 O/U: 50 The LSU Tigers heads to Columbia, SC for their first SEC matchup of the season against the South Carolina Gamecocks, who are coming off a 31-6 win over Kentucky. The Tigers will get their first true taste of a road game this season, and it should be an electric environment with College GameDay in town. They enter as touchdown favorites, so can Brian Kelly's squad avoid falling to 1-2 on the season? Or will Shane Beamer's squad pull off an upset in their home stadium? Death Valley Insider staff and special guest Alan Cole from Gamecock Scoop make the call and give their predictions for LSU's trip to Columbia on Saturday.

Jefferson Powell - DeathValleyInsider.com Publisher

We saw two very different South Carolina teams from week one to week two. We saw a team that struggled against Old Dominion and then we saw a team that rebounded in week two with a big win over Kentucky. The thing is, I don't know if I can believe that the team that beat Kentucky is who they really are and mostly because I think the Wildcats take a big step back this year, they just did not look good at all. Brian Kelly is going to want to establish the run. This team needs the running game to show up. I think the Gamecocks have a defense that could keep this one close, but I don't think they have the offense to go toe to toe with LSU, so I think the Tigers win this one by two scores. Prediction: LSU 34 - South Carolina 20

Luke Hubbard - DeathValleyInsider.com Analyst

South Carolina boasts a top-25 defense through two weeks of the season and they're looking to make Garrett Nussmeier's life hell this Saturday. They have two elite edge rushers in Kyle Kennard and Dylan Stewart, who have 3.5 and 2.5 sacks respectively, and have been able to get pressure on opposing QBs all year. On the other side, LSU's offensive line has been amazing in pass protection and haven't given up a sack this year. This is the matchup to watch in my mind. The Gamecocks have an interesting offense that has a ton of playmakers, but they haven't really put it all together yet. I think LSU is very fortunate to face them this early in the season, because they have the chance to be one of the better offenses in the SEC if they can put it all together. Overall, I think LSU wins this game. If they can tame the crowd, they should be just fine. They have better talent at most positions, so they should be able to handle whatever SC throws at them. Prediction: LSU 30 - South Carolina 21

Tina Howell - DeathValleyInsider.com Writer

As I mentioned last week, LSU needed a bounce back game to get some confidence and find themselves after that loss in Week 1. This game will be a true test of the Tigers and what they have learned over the past 2 weeks. While the Gamecocks are looking to get their first 3-0 start since 2012. Their dominating defensive performance against Kentucky last week will be a test to Nussmeier and his offensive line. Dylan Stewart and Kyle Kennard will need to be kept in check and the Tigers will need to execute in the red zone, an issue that plagued them against USC. Yes, they put up 44 points on Nicholls, but they started slow and also allowed the Colonels to score 21 on them. The Tigers also struggled again in the run game, rushing for only 64 yards. Tomorrow afternoon will be a good indication on whether LSU is taking a step forward or not. I think this will be a close game coming down to 7 points or less. I'll give the edge to the Tigers just because of the week we have had in Louisiana. Yes, I am being a homer, but emotions can play into the game and a Tigers win will truly lift some spirits. Prediction: LSU 31 - South Carolina: 27



Carter Chandler - DeathValleyInsider.com Analyst

This was a game coming into this season that LSU didn’t have circled on the calendar. Now it is a pretty anticipated game. College GameDay will be in Columbia, SC and South Carolina is coming off a SEC win. South Carolina does not have much of an offense to this point but LSU still has a questionable defense. However, the Tiger defense has shown improvement thus far and it will be a pretty interesting match up. The strength on strenth is South Carolina’s defensive line and LSU’s offensive line. I think it will be a great battle in the trenches, but LSU will come out on top. LSU will still struggle to run the ball but I am predicting LSU’s Kaleb Jackson will have a much improved game. Ultimately, LSU is the faster and more physical team, with better coaching and personnel. The Gamecocks will have the home field behind them but it won’t be enough as the LSU Tigers roll into Williams-Brice Stadium and win the football game. Prediction: LSU 34 – South Carolina 30

Alan Cole - Gamecock Scoop Staff Writer