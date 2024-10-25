Making the Call: Predictions for LSU vs Texas A&M

(Photo by Stephen Lew)

The Matchup

No. 8 LSU at No. 14 Texas A&M Time: Saturday, October 26th at 6:30pm CT Place: Kyle Field TV: ABC Radio: 98.1 (Baton Rouge), 870/105.3 (New Orleans), 790 (Houston) Spread: Texas A&M -1 O/U: 53.5

The biggest game of the season for LSU and Texas A&M has arrived. The two lone undefeated teams in the SEC will square off on Saturday night to determine who takes sole possession of first place in the conference. These two teams have split the last six games of the series with the home team winning each one, so this will be a tough challenge for LSU. It should be a wildly entertaining game, and here's what we think will unfold at Kyle Field.

Jefferson Powell - DeathValleyInsider.com Publisher

The line on this game opened at -3 in favor of the home team Aggies, but has since dropped to -1 as of early Friday morning. I'm not surprised in the drop as that's a signal that there's been a lot of money on LSU's side. The Tigers are hot right now and put together arguably their best showing of the season last week in a tough road matchup with Arkansas. Another stiff road test awaits them this week as they'll travel to the swaying confines of Kyle Field, but I like the Tigers chances. Blake Baker has LSU's defense rolling and I think the Tiger defense will lead them to another big win on the road this week. Prediction: LSU 30, Texas A&M 24

Luke Hubbard - DeathValleyInsider.com Analyst

Arguably the biggest game of the weekend is going to be played at Kyle Field on Saturday Night, and I think we're going to be treated to a very close, hard fought ball game. A&M wants to run the football and control the clock with Le'Veon Moss, but the Tigers have been very effective at stopping the run over the last few weeks. This is the key to the game in my eyes. If LSU can slow down Moss and force Connor Weigman to throw the football, I think they can force him into a couple mistakes and take the football away, whether it's with their pass rush or with their defensive backs. It's hard to pick against the Aggie at home, especially considering LSU hasn't won at Kyle Field since 2016, but I think the Tigers have the better quarterback, the better coach and I feel like they can win an ugly game. For those reasons I'm picking LSU in a close one. Prediction: LSU 27, Texas A&M 23

Tina Howell - DeathValleyInsider.com Writer

As I said earlier this week, LSU is coming off of their most complete game of the season and best defensive performance of the year. They will need to keep that up this week to stop Le'Veon Moss as the Aggies will need to contain Caden Durham. Both the Tigers and the Aggies are 6-1 and undefeated in the SEC but this game will be LSU's toughest test so far as both teams are equally matched and will be playing hard to keep their record status quo. I think this one will be a seesaw till the end, but Garrett Nussmeier will have the edge to lead the Tigers to another victory on the road. Prediction: LSU 31 - Texas A&M 27

Carter Chandler - DeathValleyInsider.com Analyst