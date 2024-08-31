Can new starting quarterback Garrett Nussmeier keep LSU's offense firing on all cylinders? (Photo by Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports)

The Matchup

No. 13 LSU vs No. 23 USC Game Time: Sunday, September 1st at 6:30pm CT TV Network: ABC/ESPN Radio: 98.1 (Baton Rouge), 105.3 (New Orleans), 103.7 (Lafayette) Spread: LSU -4.5 Over/Under: 63.5

One of the biggest opening week matchups will take place as a standalone game on Sunday night in Sin City. Both squads have lost a lot of talent on offense - including Heisman winning quarterbacks - but have high hopes that their new squads can pick up where they left off last season. On defense, both teams have major question marks. USC has a new defensive coordinator in D'Anton Lynn, who helped turn UCLA's defense into a top-15 unit last season, while the Tigers have assembled an avengers-level defensive coaching staff in hopes of turning around their defense which ranked 86th in points per game allowed in 2023. This should be a very fun matchup which will draw the eyes of millions across the nation. Can LSU avoid losing their fifth season opener in a row? Find out what we at DeathValleyInsider.com think.

Jefferson D. Powell - DeathValleyInsider.com Publisher

Week one matchups are always the hardest to predict and these two teams share a lot of similarities. Both will be starting new starting quarterbacks that have sat behind Heisman winners. Vegas has the current point total at 64.5 the last I checked, depending on where you looked and to be honest, as high as that is... It still feels a little too low to me. Both teams enter 2024 with some major question marks on defense, I think the offenses will put on a show and I wouldn't be surprised if the total in this one went north of 70. I see a shootout and the team that makes a late defensive stop or big play will come out on top. I'll play Nostradamus and call for Blake Baker sliding Harold Perkins down as an edge rusher on a key passing play where he'll deliver a game-changing sack, sealing a narrow win for LSU to open week one with close win. Jefferson's Pick: LSU 38 - USC 35



Luke Hubbard - DeathValleyInsider.com Analyst

I, like pretty much everybody else in the country, see there being a whole lot of points scored in this game. LSU and USC finished first and second in points per game last season, and despite losing a lot of talent this year, I think they'll both be very good once again. As for the defenses, I think both units will be improved from last season, but I don't quite think it'll be enough. Both sides have new defensive coordinators and some new faces to get excited about, but it's week one and there will certainly be some things to iron out on both ends. I think this game hits the over and LSU wins a tight one with a late field goal. USC covers the spread. Luke's Pick: LSU 34 - USC 31

Tina Howell - DeathValleyInsider.com Writer

This is one game I have had to analyze numerous times. With both team's starting a new quarterback and having the debut of new defensive coordinators, there is a lot to get excited about but what concerns me is just how much has changed on the defensive side for LSU? Can they stop a powerful Trojans offense, led by a fired-up Miller Moss, who destroyed Louisville last December in the Holiday Bowl? Will the Tigers be able to knock off the opening season rust that has plagued them since 2019? I am optimistic but also a realist. History could repeat itself. Will it? I think not this year. Garrett Nussmeier leads LSU to a win by 3. Tina's Pick: LSU 30 - USC 27



Carter Chandler - DeathValleyInsider.com Analyst

As many people know, both LSU and USC are in a pretty similar position coming into the 2024 season. Both programs losing their Heisman winning quarterback and both with questionable defenses. However, LSU and USC each fired their defensive coordinator and reloaded with new faces on the defensive staff. In my eyes, I could realistically see either team coming out on top. It will be interesting to see how LSU’s defensive will look after replenishing the staff after coming off the worst defensive in program history. USC loaded up in the transfer portal on the defensive side, so there is no telling how that new unit will play together. However, several new additions came over from UCLA. I definitely have this game coming down to one score. I think LSU will try to slow the game down by utilizing the ground game with that dominant offensive line. Ideally giving the defense some more rest while the offense is on the field. LSU will have success both in the air and on the ground. I expect Garrett Nussmeier to throw an interception but also throwing for more than 250 yards and two passing touchdowns. Finally, I think LSU comes up with a huge turnover on defense late in the game that leads LSU to victory. Carter's Pick: LSU 38 - USC 31

