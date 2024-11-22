Making the Call: Predictions for LSU vs Vanderbilt

The Matchup

LSU vs Vanderbilt Time: Saturday, November 23rd at 6:45pm CT Place: Tiger Stadium TV: SEC Network Radio: 98.1 (Baton Rouge), 870/105.3 (New Orleans), 790 (Houston) Spread: LSU -7.5 O/U: 54.5

LSU and Vanderbilt are set to square off in Tiger Stadium on Saturday night. Both teams sit at 6-4 with their SEC Championship and College Football Playoff aspirations squashed. However, they still have some pride to play for. LSU enters this game as the more talented team on paper, but Vanderbilt is not the same team it's been in years past. They're led by Diego Pavia, a dual-threat quarterback who can move really well. The Tigers have had their fair share of issues defending the mobile quarterback in week's past, so it should be an interesting matchup.

Jefferson Powell - DeathValleyInsider.com Publisher

Clark Lea’s Vanderbilt squad is one of those teams that’s sneaky good. The Commodores are 6-4 and have some impressive wins over teams like Alabama and Auburn and an even when they lose it’s done in respectable fashion. Early in the season they dropped a double overtime thriller to then Top-10 Missouri 30-27. Vandy was a two-score dog against Texas and had the Longhorns on the ropes before dropping a 27-24 loss at home. This Vanderbilt squad is just tough to put away and that’s a dangerous situation for an LSU squad that’s reeling right now. The Tigers have the home field advantage, with another kickoff under the lights in Death Valley. The Commodores are 2-2 on the road this season, but the way the Tigers have shown up over the last three weeks compared to the kind of effort that Clark Lea has been getting out of his Vandy players doesn’t exactly instill a lot of confidence in this one. Still, from a pure talent standpoint I do believe the Tigers are the more talented team. I wouldn’t touch the -7.5 spread, but I do like the Tigers chances at home under the lights. But my confidence in their ability to get it done is pretty low. Just from a talent and home field advantage standpoint I’ll go with the Tigers to find a way to win it at home. Prediction: LSU 28, Vanderbilt 24

Luke Hubbard - DeathValleyInsider.com Analyst

The Tigers come into this game on the heels of a three-game losing streak. They desperately need this win, because if they lose to Vanderbilt at home and fall to 6-5, there are going to be even more questions swirling about the direction of the program. Diego Pavia is the player to watch in my opinion. He pretty much single handedly carried this Vanderbilt team in their win over then-No. 1 Alabama and has played incredibly well this year. If LSU can find a way to limit his rushing ability and make him throw the ball, I think their chances get better, but if they can't, it'll be another long day at the office.

My gut is telling me to take Vanderbilt, but I have a hard time seeing LSU losing four consecutive games, especially when they're at home this weekend. Prediction: LSU 27, Vanderbilt 23

Tina Howell - DeathValleyInsider.com Writer

I said last week that LSU was the better team. I was wrong. Losing to Florida was absolutely inexcusable especially given how they lost. This week, the Tigers are back at home in Death Valley playing against Vanderbilt. I could say that I don't think LSU will lose 4 in a row especially playing at home this Saturday, but I would be lying. This team has lost whatever identity it had, and you can't trust them anymore, anywhere. Like Luke said, my gut tells me to take the Commodores. I hope I am wrong again this week. 4 straight losses and LSU will have some real soul searching to do as some serious changes will have to made. Prediction: Vanderbilt 34 - LSU 31

Carter Chandler - DeathValleyInsider.com Analyst