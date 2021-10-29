Making the Case: Looking at Lane Kiffin for LSU Coaching Job

In this series, TigerDetails will explore the options for LSU under a traditional Rivals headline "Making the Case." In the first part of the series, site publisher Jimmy Smith takes a dive into Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin's career,

But it is this hire that he be most remembered for--at least around these parts, so the pressure is building in Baton Rouge.

His lore of Woodward's ability to make transformative hires has been his calling card for years. It has only grown during his brief return to the Pelican State with the hires of Hall of Fame coach Kim Mulkey to lead the women's basketball team and poached Pac-12 Coach of the Year Jay Johnson from the Arizona baseball program.

LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward was brought to Baton Rouge for one reason--make the right hires needed to lead the LSU program through the next decade.

The Resume:

Make no mistake about it folks--LSU's celebrated 2019 season was led by a prolific offense and there may not be a better play caller in the college game right now than Lane Kiffin. In just his second season at Ole Miss Kiffin has turned the Rebels' offense into one of the more prolific units in college football, and he has done so with what is slightly above average talent from a NFL projections standpoint, after inheriting a dismal roster that was shredded by NCAA sanctions and abysmal play under his predecessor Matt Luke.

Kiffin has the Rebels in the AP Top 10 with his only loss on the year coming by way of the team from Tuscaloosa that knows a thing or three about winning. Prior to his current stop at Ole Miss, Kiffin had a slew of head coaching gigs ranging from his stint as the Oakland Raiders head man, Tennessee, USC and FAU. There's a lot of head coaching experience on the resume, albeit not all positive.

Raiders: It was evident early in his tenure as the Raiders head coach that the then 31-year old Kiffin may not be ready for that level of responsibility. His clash with Raiders' ownership became public, resulting in termination after just 20 games (5-15) as the head coach in 2008. Kiffin's tenure is often looked at as a negative, but heading an NFL team is nothing to balk at.

Volunteers: Kiffin then found himself at the University of Tennessee as the youngest head coach in Division I football (33) for one year before bailing on the Volunteers to become the head coach at USC. While in Knoxville, Kiffin led the Vols to a mediocre 7-6 record, including a blowout loss to Virginia Tech in the Chik-fil-A Bowl. The 7-6 mark was an improvement over the previous 5-7 season under Phil Fulmer.

Kiffin's decision to leave Tennessee was followed by criticism, and even campus riots. The Volunteers fanbase and many national media members questioned his ability to provide stability after coaching three different teams in three years, but nobody could deny that the USC job was a better gig. Perhaps he will view the LSU position in a similar fashion.

USC: In only his fifth month on the job as the Trojans head coach the university was sanctioned by the NCAA following a four-year investigation into pay-for-play schemes involving former Heisman Trophy winner Reggie Bush. The sanctions included reduced scholarships and post season bans, among other less impactful restrictions. Nonetheless, Kiffin was instantly faced with an uphill drive in a front wheel drive vehicle with flat tires.

In his first season at USC, Kiffin led the Trojans to an 8-5 record. But Kiffin had more to fight than the post season ban and probation handed down by the NCAA; the governing body decided to allow players to transfer, along with recruits, practically shredding the Trojans roster before Kiffin could call a play. Despite the turmoil in LA, the Trojans were able to field a winning team.

Despite the barrage of issues chipping away at the stability and effectiveness of the Trojans' football program, Kiffin was able to elevate the team to a 10-2 record in his second season at the helm. The Trojans ended up with two receivers eclipsing the 1,000 yard mark during the season (Marquise Lee, Robert Woods). The Trojans were excluded from post season play and finished the season as the No. 6 team in the fianl AP poll.

Kiffin was fired in 2013 following a 7-6 record in 2012 and a 0-2 start in 2013. Kiffin's tenure at USC was a mixed bag of results, but much of the difficulties could be attributed to the insurmountable amount of issues surrounding the program at that time. Bill Walsh would have likely found difficulty in sustaining success at that time. Kiffin left USC with a 25-15 record.

Alabama OC: Nick Saban wasted little time in replacing Doug Nussmeier with Kiffin as the Crimson Tide offensive coordinator in January of 2014. Kiffin turned Alabama into an offensive juggernaut with a slew of different looks and schemes over the next three seasons prior to taking the head coaching job at Florida Atlantic. It was during this stint at Alabama that the football world was able to recognize Kiffin's offensive adaptability and prowess as a play caller. It was also the first time we got to watch him deal with a loaded deck.

FAU: Kiffin made an immediate impact in his first season taking over a 3-9 FAU program by going 11-3, including a 50-3 bowl victory over Akron and a C-USA Conference championship. Kiffin and FAU agreed to an extension to keep him in Boca Raton through 2027. It was the Owls first season over .500% since 2008 and the first time they had finished the season with double-digit victories as a Division I member. The Owls won another conference championship in 2019 on its way to a 10-3 overall record. This would be Kiffin's last season at FAU, with Ole Miss calling up the long time SEC coach to replace Matt Luke. His stop at FAU showed that he has the ability to win big and do it quickly.

Ole Miss: Kiffin took over a floundering Rebels program that was coming off a 4-8 season and was coming off of NCAA sanctions for recruiting violations under Hugh Freeze. Kiffin's Rebels finished the Covid shortened 2020 season with a 6-5 overall record after a breakout season for quarterback Matt Corral. 2021 is yet another positive step for the Ole Miss program as Kiffin has the team ranked No.10 nationally after whipping LSU in Oxford last weekend. Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral is one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy this fall and the Rebels offense is averaging over 541 yards per game--tops in the conference.

This is Kiffin's second consecutive stop that has resulted in a quick turnaround for the football program, which has elevated his stock to the highest level he has experienced during his coaching career. Kiffin's second season at USC could also shine as an example of a coach that is capable of getting results quickly.