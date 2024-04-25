Malik Nabers, a native of Lafayette, Louisiana, didn't receive his offer from LSU until very late in the process. The four-star wide receiver always dreamed of wearing the purple and gold, so once the offer was in, he was quick to pounce on the opportunity to represent his home-state school.

Fast forward a few years and Nabers set the program record for receiving yards in his final game as an LSU Tiger and used the 2023 season to make himself a bonafide top-10 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

On Thursday, Malik Nabers was in attendance in Detroit and got to live out his lifelong dream: hearing his name called at the NFL Draft. With the sixth pick in this year's draft, the New York Giants selected Nabers to hopefully become their next great WR.

The last time the Giants selected an LSU receiver with their first round pick, it worked out pretty well. Odell Beckham Jr. spent five seasons in New York where he recorded four 1,000-yard seasons and three 10+ touchdown seasons. Now, they hope Nabers can do the same.

Nabers, the runner up for this year's Biletnikoff Award, has all the tools to be a No. 1 wide receiver in the NFL. He's fast, explosive, a deep threat, great after the catch and can run pretty much every route in the route tree.

The Giants got themselves a dynamic wide receiver who can come in a contribute instantly, and it's going to be exciting to watch him suit up on Sundays.