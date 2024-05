So, what was one of the first things that Nabers decided to do with his money? He bought his mom a brand-new house just in time for Mother's Day.

Former LSU WR Malik Nabers, who was drafted 6th overall by the New York Giants in this year's NFL Draft has signed his rookie 4-year contract worth $29.2 million guaranteed with the team.

Nabers told reporters at Giants minicamp on Friday, “That was the most important thing in my life, having her have her own house and feel comfortable and not having to worry about bills to pay and know that her little boy did it for her.”

I can't think of nicer way to say Happy Mother's Day!

Congratulations to Malik on the new deal and his mother, Tonya on the new home.