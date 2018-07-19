The Tigers whipped Georgia 40-17 and Alabama 26-14 during a five-game winning streak. Rebounding from a disappointing loss at LSU, Auburn represented the Western Division in the Southeastern Conference title game.

Things were going quite nicely for Auburn down the stretch of the 2017 regular season.

But, Auburn was unable to knock off Georgia a second time as the Bulldogs cruised to a 28-7 victory. Relegated to the Peach Bowl, the Tigers were upset by Central Florida 34-27. There are 13 starters back from a team which dealt with both peaks and valleys last year.

“We were very close last year,” said Auburn coach Gus Malzahn at SEC Football Media Days in Atlanta on Thursday. “We won the SEC West and we were one game away from the College Football Playoff. We have a lot of players back who experienced that. All but one coach is back.

“So, I really feel like we’re going to have a hungry team trying to take that next step. I really like our team. There’s nothing like experience in our league. We experienced some highs and some lows. I just really sense urgency and a hunger from that group.”

Auburn should be quite solid on defense with seven returning starters. There is one fewer returning starter on offense. However, the Tigers do bring back quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who completed 67 percent of his passes while throwing for more than 3,150 yards and 18 touchdowns last year.

“For only the second time in my nine years at Auburn, our quarterback is back,” Malzahn said. “So, I think that’s a very positive thing. Then, our front seven will be as good if not better than it was last year.”

LSU’s best victory of last season came against Auburn, which blew a 20-point lead. That defeat stung the Auburn players, However, Malzahn believes the loss to Central Florida was more demoralizing.

“We laid an egg that day (against Central Florida),” Malzahn said. “We didn’t get it done. We weren’t happy with the way last season ended. That’s something our team has used to motivate them over the summer.”

Malzahn’s Auburn team is projected to finish second in the SEC West to Alabama. South Carolina, the team expected to be Georgia’s top challenger in Eastern Division, had its representatives meet members of the media Thursday.

Coach Will Muschamp has made steady progress in his first two seasons with the Gamecocks. South Carolina has improved its victory total by three in each year. The Gamecocks went 3-9 in the season before Muschamp was hired. South Carolina finished 6-7 and 9-4 in 2016-17.

“We’ve made some progress in our program,” Muschamp said. “It’s all about getting better and improving. That’s my attitude in everything we try and do every single day. We’ve improved the situation from where we were.”

Muschamp has two rivals on his schedule who act as good barometers – Georgia and Clemson. Muschamp is 0-2 against both the Bulldogs and the Tigers while getting outscored by an average of more than 25 points in those games.

Vanderbilt will not be a contender in the SEC East like South Carolina. In fact, Commodores coach Derek Mason finds himself on the hot seat. Mason probably needs to take Vanderbilt to a bowl game to remain in his position. The Commodores have been to one bowl game in Mason’s four years.

A season ago, Vanderbilt was one victory shy of bowl eligibility. But, all but one of the Commodores’ seven defeats came by at least 14 points. Vanderbilt’s only close loss came at South Carolina (34-27). The Commodores were 3-0 before they were crushed 59-0 by Alabama. Vandy lost its next four games.

“We got off to a fast start last year,” Mason said. “We struggled in the middle as we got into conference play. We were disappointed with how we played in the middle of that stretch. We finished the right way (a 42-24 victory at Tennessee).”

The results of the 2017 season remain on the minds of the Commodores players.

“This team is now experienced,” Mason said. “Last year is propelling this group because it hasn’t forgotten any of that. This program is in a place that it hasn’t been before in my tenure. Our depth is as good as it’s ever been. We must close the gap. For the last six months, it’s been about getting it right.”